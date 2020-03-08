Six confirmed dead from collapsed China hotel used as quarantine site
>> Reuters
Published: 08 Mar 2020 10:54 AM BdST Updated: 08 Mar 2020 12:02 PM BdST
Six people have died in the collapse of a hotel in the Chinese city of Quanzhou, the Ministry of Emergency Management said on Sunday, after state media said the place was being used to quarantine individuals under observation for the coronavirus.
The hotel began to collapse on Saturday evening. As of 11:30am Beijing time on Sunday, authorities had retrieved 43 individuals from the site of the collapse, the ministry said.
Of that total, six have been confirmed dead, 36 have been sent to the hospital for care, and one individual has been deemed in need of no medical treatment, according to the ministry's Weibo post.
Authorities are still searching for 28 people, the ministry added.
According to state media outlet Xinhua, the owner of the building, a man with surname Yang, has been summoned by police.
The building's first floor had been under renovation at the time of the collapse, the news agency said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- China coronavirus infections spike in central city of Wuhan
- 10 Chinese readers share their stories of the coronavirus crisis
- ‘When can we go to school?’: more than classes are missed for coronavirus
- ‘The face of the coronavirus’: A Hong Kong student shunned in Italy
- Mainland China reports 573 new coronavirus cases on Feb 29
- N Korea's Kim guides military drills, warns 'serious consequences' if virus breaks out
- S Korea reports 594 new coronavirus infections for total of 2,931
- Hong Kong finds coronavirus in pet dog samples, unclear if infected
- PM Abe asks all Japan's schools to close over coronavirus
- Japanese woman confirmed as coronavirus case for 2nd time, weeks after initial recovery
Most Read
- Kuwait suspends flights to and from Bangladesh, six other countries over coronavirus
- Woman alleges she was raped at Westin Dhaka
- Bodies of two slaughtered children found in Khilgaon home, mother burnt
- Suspected coronavirus patient ‘shot dead’ in North Korea
- About 30 still trapped after Chinese coronavirus quarantine hotel collapses
- ‘The only choice is to wait for death’
- What is the test for coronavirus and how does it work?
- Hasina joins Joy Bangla Concert ahead of Bangabandhu’s birth centenary
- As death toll mounts, governments point fingers over coronavirus
- Two more succumb to coronavirus in US, New York declares state of emergency