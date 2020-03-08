Home > World > Asia Pacific

Six confirmed dead from collapsed China hotel used as quarantine site

  >>  Reuters

Published: 08 Mar 2020 10:54 AM BdST Updated: 08 Mar 2020 12:02 PM BdST

Previous Next
Six people have died in the collapse of a hotel in the Chinese city of Quanzhou, the Ministry of Emergency Management said on Sunday, after state media said the place was being used to quarantine individuals under observation for the coronavirus.
Related Stories

The hotel began to collapse on Saturday evening. As of 11:30am Beijing time on Sunday, authorities had retrieved 43 individuals from the site of the collapse, the ministry said.

Of that total, six have been confirmed dead, 36 have been sent to the hospital for care, and one individual has been deemed in need of no medical treatment, according to the ministry's Weibo post.

Authorities are still searching for 28 people, the ministry added.

According to state media outlet Xinhua, the owner of the building, a man with surname Yang, has been summoned by police.

The building's first floor had been under renovation at the time of the collapse, the news agency said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Medical workers wearing face masks jump rope as they take a break outside the hotel where they stay, in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak, Hubei province, China Mar 5, 2020. REUTERS

Coronavirus infections spike in Wuhan

People wearing protective face masks walk at a crossroads as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, in Shanghai, China Mar 4, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Chinese readers share their stories of the coronavirus crisis

Chloe Lau, a high school student, does her schoolwork at home in Hong Kong on Mar 4, 2020. The New York Times

More than classes are missed for coronavirus

‘The face of the coronavirus’: A Hong Kong student shunned in Italy

A woman wearing a face mask holds an umbrella amid rainfall as she walks at the Central Business District, following a novel coronavirus outbreak in the country, in Beijing, China February 29, 2020. REUTERS

China reports 573 new virus cases

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un takes part in a meeting with the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) in Pyongyang, North Korea in this image released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on February 29, 2020. KCNA via REUTERS

Kim warns of 'serious consequences' if virus breaks out in N Korea

Employees from a disinfection service company sanitize a subway station in Seoul, South Korea, February 28, 2020. REUTERS

S Korea reports 594 new infections

Representational image. REUTERS

Hong Kong finds coronavirus in pet dog samples

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.