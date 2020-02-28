Home > World > Asia Pacific

Hong Kong finds coronavirus in pet dog samples, unclear if infected

  >>  Reuters

Published: 28 Feb 2020 10:35 AM BdST Updated: 28 Feb 2020 10:35 AM BdST

Hong Kong authorities said on Friday they quarantined a pet dog of a coronavirus patient after its nasal and oral samples tested "weak positive" for the virus, though they added they did not yet have evidence that it can be transmitted to pets.

The dog did not have any symptoms.

The Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD) said it will conduct further tests to confirm if the dog had been infected with the virus or if the samples were only the result of environmental contamination.

"At present, the AFCD does not have evidence that pet animals can be infected ... or can be a source of infection to people," it said in a statement.

The dog will be put under quarantine for two weeks.

The World Health Organisation website says so far there has been no evidence that companion pets can be infected with the coronavirus.

Hong Kong has reported 93 confirmed cases of coronavirus infections in humans, and two fatalities.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Elementary school students walk on the snow-covered street in Sapporo, Hokkaido, Japan, Feb 26, 2020. REUTERS

Japan to shut all schools over coronavirus

People wearing protective masks are seen in the Shibuya shopping district in Tokyo, Japan, Feb 24, 2020. REUTERS

Coronavirus: Japanese woman tests positive for 2nd time

Passengers wearing masks to prevent contracting the coronavirus ride on a bus in Seoul, South Korea, Feb 26, 2020. REUTERS

In coronavirus crisis, Korean city tries openness

A man reacts as employees from a disinfection service company sanitise a traditional market in Seoul, South Korea, Feb 26, 2020. REUTERS

S Korea reports 169 new coronavirus cases

Gui Minhai by Gianluca Costantini. Photo taken via Facebook.

China jails HK bookseller for 10 years

Six-year-old Adyan bin Hasan and parents Dr Mahedi Hasan Bhuiyan and Dr Rebaka Sultana, were refused permanent residency in 2015 after the boy's health condition was considered a burden on the country's health system. © Change.org

Australia to deport boy with ‘mild disability’

Passengers wearing protective face masks are seen as they ride on a train in Tokyo, Japan, February 14, 2020. REUTERS

Japan pledges more containment effort after first coronavirus death

Filipinos, voluntarily evacuated due to the coronavirus outbreak, board a plane from Wuhan, Hubei, China, February 9, 2020. Courtesy of Department of Foreign Affairs/Handout via REUTERS

Philippines evacuates 30 from Wuhan

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.