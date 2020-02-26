Home > World > Asia Pacific

S Korea reports 169 new coronavirus cases, including first US soldier

  >>  Reuters

Published: 26 Feb 2020 01:20 PM BdST Updated: 26 Feb 2020 01:20 PM BdST

South Korea reported 169 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, including a US soldier, as health authorities readied an ambitious plan to test more than 200,000 members of a church hit hardest by the country's outbreak.

The new cases pushed the total tally to 1,146, with the numbers expected to rise as the government widens its testing.

Of the new cases, 134 were from Daegu city, where a branch of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, which has been linked to outbreaks, is located, the Korea Centres for Disease Control & Prevention (KCDC) said.

The US military reported its first case of the coronavirus on Wednesday, in a 23-year-old soldier based in Camp Carroll, about 20 km from Daegu. The camp is also near a disability centre that has had its own outbreak of the virus.

The soldier is in self-quarantine at his home outside the base, according to a statement by United States Forces Korea (USFK).

"KCDC and USFK health professionals are actively conducting contact tracing to determine whether any others may have been exposed," the statement said, noting the soldier had also recently visited Camp Walker, a base in Daegu.

On Monday, the widow of a former US soldier tested positive for the virus after visiting several bases near Daegu, including Camp Walker.

American military bases across South Korea restricted entry and imposed health screening measures at their gates this week, leading to hours-long waits for some people trying to go to work at the bases.

The US and South Korean militaries have said they are considering scaling back joint training because of mounting concerns about the coronavirus, in one of the first signs of the epidemic's fallout on global US military activities.

A twelfth death from the virus was reported on Wednesday, according to the Joongang Ilbo newspaper.

Around 80% of the country's cases - including at the disability centre - are linked to the Daegu church, and to a hospital in nearby Cheongdo County, which some church members are believed to have visited.

The church said it had agreed to provide the government with contact details for all of its members and people in trainee programmes, on the understanding the information would not be made public.

"We have obtained a list of 212,000 number of the Shincheonji believers from the church last night," vice health minister Kim Gang-lip told a media briefing.

"Local governments will check whether the believers have respiratory or fever related symptoms and visit their homes to test them."

The disease is believed to have originated in a market selling wildlife in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year and has infected about 80,000 people and killed more than 2,700 people, the vast majority in China.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Gui Minhai by Gianluca Costantini. Photo taken via Facebook.

China jails HK bookseller for 10 years

Six-year-old Adyan bin Hasan and parents Dr Mahedi Hasan Bhuiyan and Dr Rebaka Sultana, were refused permanent residency in 2015 after the boy's health condition was considered a burden on the country's health system. © Change.org

Australia to deport boy with ‘mild disability’

Passengers wearing protective face masks are seen as they ride on a train in Tokyo, Japan, February 14, 2020. REUTERS

Japan pledges more containment effort after first coronavirus death

Filipinos, voluntarily evacuated due to the coronavirus outbreak, board a plane from Wuhan, Hubei, China, February 9, 2020. Courtesy of Department of Foreign Affairs/Handout via REUTERS

Philippines evacuates 30 from Wuhan

‘Innocent, but implicated’

Melted metal from a vehicle destroyed in the recent bushfires is pictured in Conjola Park, New South Wales, Australia, January 21, 2020. REUTERS

Australia declares emergency for capital over bushfire threat

Firefighters work at an electrical substation where a bushfire is threatening, near West Queanbeyan, Australia, January 23, 2020. AAP Image/Mick Tsikas/via REUTERS

Australia evacuates parts of capital amid bushfire threat

Philippines typhoon: Death toll hits 28

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.