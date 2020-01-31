State of emergency declared as bushfire threatens Australian capital
>> Reuters
Published: 31 Jan 2020 11:32 AM BdST Updated: 31 Jan 2020 11:32 AM BdST
Australian officials declared a state of emergency for the capital city of Canberra and surrounding regions on Friday, as soaring temperatures and strong winds threatened to propel a large bushfire beyond the control of firefighters.
Andrew Barr, Chief Minister for the Australian Capital Territory (ACT), said the decision to declare the first state of emergency since fatal wildfires in 2003 indicated the potential danger over the weekend.
Officials said an uncontrolled fire in the ACT's south, on the doorstep of Canberra, had grown to 185 sq km, almost 8% of the territory's land mass.
"This fire may become very unpredictable. It may become uncontrollable," Barr told reporters in a televised briefing. "The combination of extreme heat, wind, and a dry landscape will place suburbs in Canberra's south at risk."
Australia's federal parliament is located in Canberra, which is also home to several government and independent institutions as well as national museums. Four people died and almost 500 homes were destroyed in the 2003 Canberra fires.
The state of emergency declared on Friday will run for 72 hours, giving authorities greater powers to order evacuations, close roads and take control of private property.
Heatwave conditions are also expected to sweep through Victoria and New South Wales states over the weekend, where some 80 fires are burning.
In neighbouring New Zealand, where smoke from the Australian blazes has turned glaciers brown, firefighters were battling to contain around 25 fires that spread rapidly to cover around 100 hectares on the South Island. Heatwave conditions were also forecast for much of the country over the weekend.
Australia has been battling bushfires across its east coast that have killed 33 people and an estimated 1 billion native animals since September. Around 2,500 homes have been destroyed as more than 11.7 million hectares (117,000 sq km) have been razed.
KEY EVENTS ON FRIDAY IN THE BUSHFIRE CRISIS:
* There were 58 active fires in NSW state, 20 in Victoria and 22 in South Australia.
* Temperatures across NSW and Victoria states were forecast to reach 40 degrees Celsius (104 degree Fahrenheit) on Friday.
* The Australian Energy Market Operator, attempting to prevent supply shortages, urged people in Victoria to restrict energy use on Friday evening when demand is expected to peak because of unusually high humidity.
* Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who critics say has not done enough to address the impact of climate change, on Friday pledged funding for emissions reduction projects as part of a A$2 billion ($1.37 billion) package to increase gas supplies in NSW.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- State of emergency declared as bushfire threatens Australian capital
- Australia evacuates parts of its capital as bushfire conditions return
- Death toll reaches 28 as Philippines recovers from Christmas typhoon
- 'We're all family now': Protesters gather for free Christmas dinner in Hong Kong
- Christmas typhoon kills at least 13 in Philippines
- Japan lawmaker arrested on suspicion of accepting bribes over casino: NHK
- Fewer than 900,000 new Japanese babies this year for first time on record
- Pakistan's Musharraf calls death sentence a 'personal vendetta'
- Malaysia defends Muslim summit shunned by Saudi, slammed by OIC
- Muslim leaders gather in Malaysia for summit shunned by Saudi
Most Read
- Bangladeshi returnee from China hospitalised in Dhaka with cold, fever amid coronavirus scare
- Bangladesh sending jet Friday to fly its nationals from coronavirus-hit Wuhan
- Dhaka elections: EC announces voting day restrictions on traffic movement
- India reports its first case of coronavirus
- Helena Helmersson appointed first female CEO of H&M
- Law and order situation under control ahead of Dhaka polls, says home minister
- WHO declares China virus outbreak an international emergency
- Election Commission lists Bangladeshi officials as foreign observers
- Thousands kept on board Italian liner amid coronavirus scare
- Gunman fires at Indian protesters after threatening ‘final journey’ live on Facebook