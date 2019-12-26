Christmas typhoon kills at least 13 in Philippines
Published: 26 Dec 2019 11:26 AM BdST Updated: 26 Dec 2019 11:26 AM BdST
A typhoon that struck the central Philippines over Christmas has killed at least 13 people, disaster agency officials said on Thursday.
Typhoon Phanfone hit the Philippines late on Tuesday with winds of up to 120 kph (75 mph) and gusts of 150 kph, heavy rain and flooding.
Fallen power lines dangle over buildings after Typhoon Phanfone swept through Tanauan, Leyte, in the Philippines December 25, 2019, in this photo obtained from social media. Paul Cinco/via REUTERS
The fatalities were in the central provinces of Capiz, Iloilo and Leyte, including a 13-year-old boy who was electrocuted, a man killed by a tree branch and another killed in a car accident, the disaster agency said.
A man walks past damaged homes after Typhoon Phanfone swept through Tanauan, Leyte, in the Philippines December 25, 2019, in this photo obtained from social media. Paul Cinco/via REUTERS
An average of 20 typhoons hit the Philippines each year, with storms becoming fiercer in recent years.
