Beijing Backs Hong Kong leader despite election setback
>> Keith Bradsher and Austin Ramzy, The New York Times
Published: 17 Dec 2019 11:08 AM BdST Updated: 17 Dec 2019 11:08 AM BdST
China’s top leader backed Chief Executive Carrie Lam of Hong Kong Monday despite the monthslong protests that have rocked the city and the recent landslide defeat in local elections of political parties aligned with her.
Xi Jinping, China’s president, praised Lam for her “courage and responsibility” during what he called the “gravest and most complicated year” in Hong Kong since it returned to China from Britain in 1997.
In an implicit warning to the protesters who seek greater autonomy for the region, Xi also stressed that Beijing had an “unwavering determination to safeguard national sovereignty, security, and development interests.”
Lam’s visit to Beijing over the weekend and Monday was an annual year-end event for Hong Kong’s leaders, at which their performance is assessed by China’s leaders. But her visit is being closely watched for signs of her fate as Hong Kong’s leader after six months of protests punctuated by frequent street violence.
The protests began in June over an unpopular extradition bill Lam pushed to pass that would have allowed Hong Kong residents to be extradited to mainland China to face trial in a Communist Party-controlled judicial system. Lam has quickly become a personal target for the city’s protesters, who see her as a symbol of a leadership that is overly beholden to its patrons in Beijing and not accountable to the city’s 7 million people.
Earlier Monday, Lam also met with China’s No. 2 official, Premier Li Keqiang, who praised her for rolling out a series of measures to help businesses and stabilize employment.
“You have been leading the government in safeguarding social stability with the utmost effort,” Li said to Lam in a televised excerpt released by the Hong Kong government.
“It can be said that you rose to the challenges,” he said. “The central government fully affirms the efforts that you and the government have made.”
Li added that Hong Kong had not escaped its predicament. He called on Lam’s government to continue working to “stop the violence and curb disorder.”
He said officials should work quickly to find solutions to “deep-rooted contradictions and problems” in Hong Kong’s society and economy. The Chinese government has previously urged Hong Kong’s leaders to address high housing prices, a yawning wealth gap and other economic issues.
Lam herself has said that she is willing to do whatever is necessary to bring peace to the city although she has denied rumors that she actually submitted her resignation over the summer. Senior Hong Kong officials and Beijing’s advisers have said that even if she wanted to resign, China’s leaders would not allow her to do so, because that might be seen as a sign of weakness on their part.
c.2019 The New York Times Company
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Beijing Backs Hong Kong leader despite election setback
- New Zealand volcano erupts, and police see ‘no signs of life’
- Hong Kong protest, largest in weeks, stretches several miles
- Australia burns again, and now its biggest city is choking
- In China, coal creeps back in as slowing economy overshadows climate change ambitions
- Hong Kong protesters call for weekend rallies, police quit campus battleground
- Former Japanese Prime Minister Yasuhiro Nakasone dies at 101
- Singapore invokes 'fake news' law for first time over Facebook post
- Hong Kong democracy backers win big as voters flock to polls
- University campus siege nears end as Hong Kong gears up for election
Most Read
- Bangladesh to release Tk 200 bank notes to mark Mujib Year
- India's Modi slips, falls at Ganga Ghat in Kanpur
- India citizenship law protests spread across campuses
- Evening is not the only commercial course Dhaka University offers
- Internet explodes as govt lists Barishal freedom fighter Tapan Chakroborty a Razakar
- Trump poised this week to become third US president impeached
- Music director Prithwi Raj dies at 34
- Masked men vandalise Victory Day venue in Brahmanbaria
- Bangladesh celebrates 48th Victory Day
- President Hamid, PM Hasina attend Victory Day parade