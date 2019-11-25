Home > World > Asia Pacific

Singapore invokes 'fake news' law for first time over Facebook post

  >>  Reuters

Published: 25 Nov 2019 11:58 AM BdST Updated: 25 Nov 2019 11:59 AM BdST

Singapore political figure Brad Bowyer on Monday corrected a Facebook post questioning the independence of state investment firms following a government request, in the first use of the country's new "fake news" law.

Bowyer used "false and misleading" statements alleging the government influenced decisions made by state investors Temasek Holdings and GIC, according to a statement on the official government fact-checking website.

Bowyer said he had placed a correction notice with a link to the government statement above his Facebook post following a request to do so under the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA).

"I have no problem in following that request as I feel it is fair to have both points of view and clarifications and corrections of fact when necessary," Bowyer said in a statement on Facebook.

"In general, I caution all those who comment on our domestic politics and social issues to do so with due care and attention especially if you speak from any place of influence."

Bowyer, a naturalised Singaporean born in Britain, has been a member of the ruling party and opposition parties but has never stood for elected office.

A spokesman for the newly-created POFMA office said the correction requested by the minister for finance was the first case under the new law, which came into effect in October.

Rights groups have raised concerns the fake news law will be used to stifle free speech and chill dissent in the city state, where the ruling party has comfortably won every election since independence in 1965.

Singapore says it is particularly vulnerable to fake news because of its position as a global financial hub, its mixed ethnic and religious population and widespread internet access.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Singapore invokes 'fake news' law for first time

Junius Ho, a pro-Beijing lawmaker, campaigns during district council elections in the Tuen Mun neighbourhood of Hong Kong, Nov 24, 2019. The New York Times

Pro-democracy candidates win HK local election

A view of two open umbrellas among rubble at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU), in Hong Kong, China November 22, 2019. REUTERS

HK university siege nears end

Anti-government protesters wait to give themselves up to the police as they leave the campus of the Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, China November 21, 2019. REUTERS

Handful of HK protesters surrender

Many tried to escape Hong Kong Polytechnic University on Monday, Nov 18, 2019, in Hong Kong. The police offered protesters one way out of the besieged university campus, raining tear gas and rubber bullets on those who attempted to flee. The New York Times

Escapes from siege at a HK university

Hong Kong police seal off university

People hold a China national flag and signs as they participate in a pro-government rally to show their support for the police and government at the Legislative Council (LegCo) building in Hong Kong, China, November 16, 2019. REUTERS

Pro-China protesters rally in HK

Citywide protests paralyse HK

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.