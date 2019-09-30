Taiwan orders markets, schools closed as strong typhoon approaches
>> Reuters
Published: 30 Sep 2019 09:26 AM BdST Updated: 30 Sep 2019 09:26 AM BdST
A typhoon will hit northern Taiwan later on Monday, meteorologists said, shutting financial markets and schools as airlines cancelled dozens of flights amid warnings of floods and high winds on the island.
Typhoon Mitag, categorised by Taiwan's weather bureau as the second-strongest typhoon level, was expected to approach the coast of the northeastern county of Yilan with maximum winds of 162 kmh (100 mph).
It was moving across the ocean in a north-northwesterly direction at 27 kmh (17 mph), weather officials said, and could gain strength as it approaches the island.
The bureau issued wind and rain warnings for greater Taipei, the northern port city of Keelung, and other northern counties. It also put out a warning to seafarers around Taiwan.
"Typhoon Mitag is about to hit Taiwan ... Please pay attention to your safety and make preparations for the typhoon," Premier Su Tseng-chang wrote on Facebook late on Sunday.
Dozens of flights and ferry services were cancelled, while several highways across the island were shut amid fears of landslides and floods.
The typhoon was expected to approach China's eastern city of Shanghai on Tuesday, forecasts showed.
Typhoons regularly hit Taiwan, China, the Philippines and Japan in the second half of the year, gathering strength from the warm waters of the Pacific Ocean or South China Sea.
Typhoon Morakot devastated Taiwan in 2009 and killed nearly 700 people, most of them in landslides.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Taiwan orders markets, schools closed as strong typhoon approaches
- Amnesty accuses HK police of abuses, torture of protestors
- Hong Kong reopens after violent weekend of clashes and protests
- Hong Kong leader warns against interference, escalation of violence
- Hong Kong leader says has never tendered resignation to Beijing
- The Thai palace posted photos of the king’s consort. Then the website went down
- Commuter chaos as protesters seek to shut Hong Kong with general strike
- Strong earthquake kills four in Indonesia
- Protesters march in Hong Kong as rival rally supports police
- Protesters gather in Hong Kong as rival rally supports police
Most Read
- Fears of further onion price hike in Bangladesh as India bans export
- Bangladesh 'temporarily' bans heartburn drug Ranitidine made with ingredients of two Indian firms
- Myanmar rejects demand to establish ‘safe zone’ for Rohingyas
- Saudi king's bodyguard shot dead in row with a friend in Jeddah
- Crackdown on corruption will continue, says Hasina
- US businesswoman admitted affair with Boris Johnson, UK report says
- Gopalganj university VC Nasiruddin leaves campus as UGC recommends his firing
- They left Bangladesh for a better future. Now they are trapped in India
- Yemen's Houthis say footage shows attack on Saudi border frontline
- Ukraine must investigate Joe Biden's son, says ex-Ukrainian PM