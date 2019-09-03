Home > World > Asia Pacific

Hong Kong leader says has never tendered resignation to Beijing

  >>  Reuters

Published: 03 Sep 2019 09:02 AM BdST Updated: 03 Sep 2019 09:02 AM BdST

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday she has never asked the Chinese government to let her resign to end the city's political crisis, responding to a Reuters report about a voice recording of her saying she would step down if she could.

"I have never tendered any resignation," Lam said at a televised news conference, adding that she was very disappointed details of a private meeting were leaked.

Lam said it was down to her whether to stay on in her position, adding she believed her Hong Kong government could solve the crisis.

Hundreds of thousands of people have taken to the streets since mid-June in protests at a now-suspended extradition bill which would see people sent to mainland China for trial in Communist Party controlled courts.

The protesters call for greater democracy are a direct challenge to Beijing, which has accused foreign powers, particularly the United States and Britain, of fomenting the unrest.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

FILE PHOTO: Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam holds a news conference in Hong Kong, China, August 20, 2019. REUTERS

HK leader says she has never tendered resignation to Beijing

Thai palace shares photos of king’s consort

Commuter chaos as protesters seek to shut HK with strike

Strong earthquake kills four in Indonesia

Protesters march in Hong Kong

Protesters gather in HK as rival rally supports police

Police Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) officers work following a small explosion at a site in Bangkok. REUTERS

Blasts hit Bangkok

Hong Kong civil servants to protest against government

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.