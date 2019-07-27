Trouble feared as Hong Kong activists return to scene of triad attack
>> Reuters
Published: 27 Jul 2019 10:19 AM BdST Updated: 27 Jul 2019 10:19 AM BdST
Police and activists are bracing for further violence later on Saturday as protesters plan to converge on a rural Hong Kong town where suspected triad gangsters attacked protesters and commuters at a train station last weekend.
Police, widely criticised for failing to better protect the public from the triad raid in Yuen Long, have refused to allow the latest march on safety grounds.
Activists are insisting they will push ahead, with some planning to skirt the police ban by openly organising shopping and dining expeditions to the town, government-funded broadcaster RTHK reported.
Residents described a mounting police presence on Saturday morning, with force chiefs insisting they will still seek to keep order despite the ban. Extra fortifications have been placed around the local police station.
Activists told Reuters they fear the protest could turn violent, given feelings of palpable anger among protesters over last Sunday's events and a determination among some to challenge villagers they believe are close to long-standing triad groups in the area.
"The situation is escalating, and tomorrow could be the start of a more violent period," one told Reuters.
Local district councillors and rural hamlet chiefs earlier urged police to object to the march, citing grave concerns over public safety and fears symbolic village sites could be attacked.
Last Sunday, 100 white shirted men stormed the Yuen Long station in an attack that came hours after protesters marched through central Hong Kong and defaced China's Liaison Office - the leading symbol of Beijing's authority over the former British colony.
They attacked black-clad protesters returning from Hong Kong island, passers-by, journalists and lawmakers with pipes and clubs, leaving 45 people injured.
Reuters reported on Friday that a Liaison Office official had days earlier urged local village chiefs to drive away any activists from the town.
The Yuen Long attack and the encirclement of the Liaison Office marked new fronts in a protest movement that has intensified over the last two months and sparked the most direct challenge to the authority of China's President Xi Jinping.
The movement further mushroomed on Friday as thousands of activists thronged the arrivals halls of Hong Kong international airport.
Initially demanding the scrapping of a bill that would have allowed people to be sent to mainland courts for trial, marchers are also seeking independent inquiries into police use of force, the resignation of Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam and full democratic reform - anathema to Beijing's Communist Party leadership.
The protracted crisis is exposing fissures across Lam's administration, with police chiefs and rank-and-file officers enraged at an apology over last weekend's attacks by her Chief Secretary on Friday, apparently without consultation.
Matthew Cheung said the government would not shirk its responsibility "and the police's handling fell short of residents' expectations".
Britain handed Hong Kong over to Chinese rule in 1997 amid guarantees that its core freedoms and autonomy, including the right to protest and an independent judiciary, would be protected under a "one country, two systems" formula. Many fear those rights are under threat as Beijing's reach extends into the city.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Hong Kong legislator warns of ‘road toward death’
- Southeast Asia urged to improve women's rights to stop China bride trafficking
- HK protesters disperse after blockading police headquarters
- Death toll from China quakes rises to 11
- Thailand charges crew of stranded Rohingya boat
- With flowers and personal stories, Japan sexual abuse survivors seek reform
- Three Syrian soldiers killed by Israeli rockets
- Philippines' Duterte kisses 5 Filipino women on stage while in Tokyo
- Malaysia will use Huawei tech 'as much as possible,' Mahathir says
- White panda is spotted in China for the first time
Most Read
- Former Bangladesh chief justice SK Sinha seeks asylum in Canada
- Results of 40th BCS preliminary tests published; 20,277 qualify for written exams
- IS claims responsibility for two bombs found in Dhaka
- Woman arrested with suspected links to lynching in Dhaka’s Badda
- How Jeffrey Epstein used the billionaire behind Victoria’s Secret for wealth and women
- Sri Lanka crush Bangladesh to 91-run loss in fitting finale to Malinga after Perera century
- Bangladesh’s ICT industry grows 40% annually, says UNCTAD
- FaceApp is the future
- Spike in dengue patients stretches Dhaka hospitals
- 28 dengue patients in Bogura hospital