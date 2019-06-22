HK protesters disperse after blockading police headquarters
>> Reuters
Published: 22 Jun 2019 09:41 AM BdST Updated: 22 Jun 2019 09:41 AM BdST
Thousands of protesters who had blockaded police headquarters in Asia's leading financial centre had mostly dispersed by Saturday morning with some roads reopened for traffic as normal but it remained unclear whether further mass protests would take place.
Hong Kong has been bracing for a third weekend of widespread protests against an extradition bill that has plunged the Chinese-ruled city into crisis, posing the greatest popular challenge to President Xi Jinping since he took power in 2012.
On Friday groups of mostly students wearing hard hats, goggles and face masks set up roadblocks and trapped vehicles in a generally peaceful protest to demand that leader Carrie Lam, who promoted and then postponed the bill, scrap it altogether.
Police removed barricades early on Saturday morning while staff were able to go home, after a more than 15 hour blockade. Only a few hundred protesters remained.
In a statement early on Saturday, police said the acts of the protesters had seriously affected their work including the provision of emergency services to the public.
"Police have shown the greatest tolerance to the protesters...but their means of expressing views have become illegal, irrational and unreasonable. Police will stringently follow up on these illegal activities."
Hong Kong returned to Chinese rule in 1997, since when it has been governed under a "one country, two systems" formula that allows freedoms not enjoyed in mainland China, including a much-cherished independent judiciary.
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Sri Lanka - Headingley, Leeds, Britiain - June 21, 2019 Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga celebrates taking the wicket of England's Jos Buttler Action Images via Reuters
Malinga's 4 stuns England
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - West Indies v Bangladesh - The County Ground, Taunton, Britain - Jun 17, 2019 West Indies' Chris Gayle and Jason Holder look dejected at the end of the match. Reuters
Lloyd disappointed with predictable West Indies
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- HK protesters disperse after blockading police headquarters
- Death toll from China quakes rises to 11
- Thailand charges crew of stranded Rohingya boat
- With flowers and personal stories, Japan sexual abuse survivors seek reform
- Three Syrian soldiers killed by Israeli rockets
- Philippines' Duterte kisses 5 Filipino women on stage while in Tokyo
- Malaysia will use Huawei tech 'as much as possible,' Mahathir says
- White panda is spotted in China for the first time
- Afghan working women still face perils at home and office
- Three Tajik prison guards killed in riot
Most Read
- Malaysia sex scandal clouds Mahathir's succession plan
- Three sex workers gang-raped in India's Noida
- India’s Yoga Day celebration draws 7,000 enthusiasts in Dhaka
- Minister Rezaul Karim talks tough on illegal buildings
- Trump says he aborted retaliatory strike to spare Iranian lives
- Trump pulls back from launch of military strikes on Iran after initial approval
- ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Points Table
- Siblings die in boat capsize in Buriganga
- Train derails in Gazipur, snaps northern rail links to Dhaka
- Alexa, how can I fly to Mumbai?