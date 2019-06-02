Three Syrian soldiers killed by Israeli rockets

In recent years, Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes in Syria against its regional arch foe Iran and the Lebanese Hezbollah group, which it calls the biggest threat to its borders.

Iran and Hezbollah are fighting on the side of President Bashar al-Assad in the Syrian war, and Israel says they are trying to turn Syria into a new front against Israelis.

Syria does not officially recognise Israel, which seized the Golan Heights from it in a war in 1967 and later announced it had annexed the captured territory.