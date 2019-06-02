Home > World > Asia Pacific

Three Syrian soldiers killed by Israeli rockets

  >>  Reuters

Published: 02 Jun 2019 11:00 AM BdST Updated: 02 Jun 2019 11:00 AM BdST

Three Syrian soldiers were killed and seven wounded by Israeli rockets fired into Quneitra province, Syrian state media said on Sunday, citing a military source.

In recent years, Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes in Syria against its regional arch foe Iran and the Lebanese Hezbollah group, which it calls the biggest threat to its borders.

Iran and Hezbollah are fighting on the side of President Bashar al-Assad in the Syrian war, and Israel says they are trying to turn Syria into a new front against Israelis.

Syria does not officially recognise Israel, which seized the Golan Heights from it in a war in 1967 and later announced it had annexed the captured territory.

Print Friendly and PDF

Australia secure opening win over Afghanistan
Injured Tamim bats in nets
Bangladesh worry about lack of spin
New Zealand beat Sri Lanka

More stories

Duterte kisses 5 Filipino women on stage

Malaysia will use Huawei tech, says Mahathir

A handout image provided by the Wolong National Nature Reserve shows a rare all-white giant panda in the Wolong National Nature Reserve in Wenchuan County, China, April 20, 2019. It is the first recorded image of a wild giant panda that is fully white. The New York Times

White panda spotted in China for the first time

Anisa Mangal holds a photo of her daughter Mena Mangal, an Afghan journalist and parliamentary adviser, who was recently killed in Kabul, Afghanistan May 14, 2019. REUTERS

Afghan women still face perils at home and office

A frontier guard stands on a bridge to Afghanistan across Panj river in Panji Poyon border outpost, south of Dushanbe, Tajikistan, May 31, 2008. REUTERS

3 Tajik prison guards die in riot

Campaign posters, including of Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison, far right, outside a polling station in Melbourne, Australia, May 18, 2019. The New York Times

‘Quiet Australians’ hand PM stunning win

A girl poses among lantern decorations at the Chinatown in Manila, the Philippines, Feb 2, 2019. China will hold the Conference on Dialogue of Asian Civilizations starting from May 15. Under the theme of

Xinhua commentary: The power of dialogue

11 rescued in China building collapse

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.