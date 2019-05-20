Islamic State militants riot in Tajik prison, 32 killed
>> Reuters
Published: 20 May 2019 11:00 AM BdST Updated: 20 May 2019 12:57 PM BdST
Three prison guards and 29 inmates have been killed in a high-security prison in Tajikistan after convicted Islamic State militants started a riot, the Central Asian nation's Justice Ministry said on Monday.
The ministry said the riot broke out late on Sunday in the prison in the city of Vakhdat, 10 km (six miles) east of the capital Dushanbe, as militants armed themselves with knives and killed three guards and five fellow prisoners.
One of the instigators of the riot was Bekhruz Gulmurod, a son of Gulmurod Khalimov, a Tajik special forces colonel who defected to Islamic State in 2015 and, according to the ministry, has since been killed in Syria.
Security forces have killed 24 militants and restored order in the prison which has 1,500 inmates, the ministry added.
Islamic State, which at one point controlled large swathes of land in Syria and Iraq but has now lost its strongholds, claimed responsibility for another Tajik prison riot last November, which followed a deadly attack by its followers on Western tourists in July 2018.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- ‘Quiet Australians’ hand conservative prime minister a stunning victory
- Xinhua commentary: The power of dialogue
- Eleven pulled alive from rubble in China building collapse
- Hong Kong legislators brawl over contentious extradition law
- Brunei says it won’t execute gays after protests of stoning law
- Father, two brothers of Sri Lanka suicide bombings mastermind killed in gun battle
- Churches fall silent in Sri Lanka a week after attacks
- Children killed during Sri Lanka gunbattle between troops and Islamist militants
- Bomb scare, suspicious vehicle rattle nervous Sri Lanka amid attack probe
- Suicide bombers included two sons of Sri Lanka spice tycoon
Most Read
- Mustafa Jabbar stripped of ICT in cabinet shuffle
- India's Modi set to sweep election, exit polls show
- Central bank raises caps on mobile banking
- Driven to despair: How reckless loans devastated a generation of taxi drivers
- Accord gets 281-day extension to work in Bangladesh
- Quader ready to play ‘second innings’ as he returns to work
- HC scraps age limit for freedom fighters' eligibility
- Sehri and Iftar timings for Ramadan 2019
- Awami League picks Zaman Niketa for Bogura-6 by-polls
- BSTI revokes licence of seven companies from 52 substandard food product list