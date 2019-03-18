NZ PM Ardern says cabinet agreed on gun law reforms
>> Reuters
Published: 18 Mar 2019 10:54 AM BdST Updated: 18 Mar 2019 10:54 AM BdST
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday that her cabinet had made in principle decisions around the reform of gun laws following the mass shooting in Christchurch
"I intend to give further details of these decisions to the media and the public before cabinet meets again next Monday," she said at a press conference.
"This ultimately means that within 10 days of this horrific act of terrorism we will have announced reforms which will, I believe, make our community safer."
She said an inquiry will look at the lead up to attack and what might have been done differently.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Death toll in floods in Indonesia's Papua rises to nearly 80
- China says 13,000 'terrorists' arrested in Xinjiang since 2014
- NZ gun shop says Christchurch suspect bought weapons online, calls for gun law reforms
- NZ PM Ardern says cabinet agreed on gun law reforms
- Christchurch workers, students return after NZ mosque shootings
- New Zealand mosque shootings toll rises to 50, authorities to begin releasing bodies
- Flash floods kill at least 42 in Indonesia's Papua province
- New Zealand vows to strengthen gun laws after attack
- New Zealand attack: A mass murder of, and for, the internet
- Man charged with murder after New Zealand mosque shootings
Most Read
- Question marks over death of Food Minister Sadhan Majumder’s son-in-law Dr Rajan
- DUCSU VP Nur defends demand for fresh polls, says he ‘lost focus’ at Hasina meeting
- RAJUK project: ‘Dream flats’ bring trouble to owners
- Christchurch gunman livestreamed mosque shooting
- Bangladesh to push for gun control globally after New Zealand terror attack
- Two Saudia air hostesses detained with 36 gold bars at Shahjalal airport
- White House dismisses praise of Trump by New Zealand shooter
- Man killed in ‘shootout’ with Dhaka police, another injured
- Hasina, Trudeau urge global community to unify and fight terrorism
- New Zealand to make travel arrangements for one close relative of each Bangladeshi victim: state minister