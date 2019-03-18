Home > World > Asia Pacific

NZ PM Ardern says cabinet agreed on gun law reforms

Published: 18 Mar 2019

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday that her cabinet had made in principle decisions around the reform of gun laws following the mass shooting in Christchurch

"I intend to give further details of these decisions to the media and the public before cabinet meets again next Monday," she said at a press conference.

"This ultimately means that within 10 days of this horrific act of terrorism we will have announced reforms which will, I believe, make our community safer."

She said an inquiry will look at the lead up to attack and what might have been done differently.

