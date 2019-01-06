Home > World > Asia Pacific

China passes new law to bring Islam into alignment with socialism

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 06 Jan 2019 13:01 BdST Updated: 06 Jan 2019 13:01 BdST

China has issued a new decree that aims to align Islam with the state’s ideology of socialism within the next five years, reports Al Jazeera.

The latest move by Beijing to ‘Sinicise’ Islam will redefine the practise of the religion in China.

On Saturday, China’s main newspaper, Global Times, reported that the initiative to ‘guide Islam to be compatible with socialism’ was formalised following a meeting between representatives from eight Islamic associations and Chinese government officials.

No further details about the meeting or the associations were provided by the newspaper, according to Al Jazeera.

In recent years, China, under the leadership of President Xi Jingping, has clamped down on different religious groups whose practises had previously been tolerated.

The practice of Islam is prohibited in parts of China where devotees risk being arrested for observing the fundamental tenets of the religion such as praying, fasting or popular practices such as wearing a hijab.

The UN estimates that over one million Uighur Muslims are currently detained in internment camps where they are compelled to renounce the religion and pledge loyalty to the officially atheist ruling Communist Party instead.

China’s stance against religious practices has come under increasing scrutiny from rights groups which have accused the state of conducting an ethnic cleansing campaign.

The accusations were rejected by the Chinese government which maintains that it protects the religion and culture of its minorities.

