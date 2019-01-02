China's Xi says Taiwan independence would be disaster, calls for peaceful "reunification"
>> Reuters
Published: 02 Jan 2019 11:01 BdST Updated: 02 Jan 2019 11:01 BdST
Taiwan independence would lead to "disaster", Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday, pledging efforts for peaceful "reunification" with the self-ruled island but warning China would not renounce the use of force.
Speaking at Beijing's Great Hall of the People on the 40th anniversary of a key Taiwan policy statement, Xi said reunification must come under a one-China principle that accepts Taiwan as part of China, anathema to supporters of Taiwan independence.
All people in Taiwan must "clearly recognise that Taiwan independence would only bring profound disaster to Taiwan", Xi said.
"We are willing to create broad space for peaceful reunification, but will leave no room for any form of separatist activities," he said.
"We make no promise to renounce the use of force and reserve the option of taking all necessary means," he said, adding that the issue is China's internal affair and that it would permit "no external interference".
Chinese Nationalist forces fled to Taiwan in December of 1949 after losing a civil war to the Communists.
While today the two sides have close business, cultural and personal links, proudly democratic Taiwan has shown no interest in being ruled by autocratic Beijing.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- China's Xi says Taiwan independence would be disaster, calls for peaceful "reunification"
- Year-end storm in the Philippines kills more than 60
- Philippine cyclone leaves at least 22 dead
- Earthquake of 6.9 magnitude strikes off south Philippines – USGS
- China jails former vice minister of state security for life
- China tries rights lawyer in case Amnesty denounces as a sham
- Thailand approves medical marijuana in New Year's 'gift'
- Five killed, 21 injured in bus hijacking in China's Fujian province
- Indonesian rescuers use drones, sniffer dogs as tsunami death toll tops 400
- British publisher pulls academic journals from China after govt complaint
Most Read
- Deaths of two garment workers in Dhaka road accident trigger violent protests
- Woman 'raped with husband, daughter tied up for arguing with AL supporters'
- US, EU ask Bangladesh to investigate reports of election irregularities but promise support
- New MPs to take oaths of office on Jan 3
- Bangladesh general election at a glance: Awami League has 260 candidates, BNP fields 257
- BNP calls its candidates to Dhaka on Thursday
- Not an angel, nor a devil: JaSoD chief Inu asks for forgiveness for mistakes
- Chhatra Dal keeps quiet on its founding anniversary
- Muhith doesn’t mind staying on as finance minister ‘if PM Hasina asks’
- Veteran actor Kader Khan dies at 81