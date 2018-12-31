Home > World > Asia Pacific

Year-end storm in the Philippines kills more than 60

>>Jason Gutierrez, The New York Times

Published: 31 Dec 2018 16:12 BdST Updated: 31 Dec 2018 16:12 BdST

Dozens of people were killed in the eastern Philippines in a weekend storm that set off landslides and flash floods as the country prepared for the New Year, officials said Monday.

The national disaster management agency said the storm, which struck the region of Bicol on Saturday, had left at least 61 dead, while 18 others were missing.

Most of the casualties were due to rain-induced floods and landslides, with many residents choosing to stay home rather than spend the holidays in evacuation camps, the agency said.

The storm, locally called Usman, had maximum winds of 34 mph. Deadly storms are a regular occurrence in the Philippines, and this one had raised little alarm despite being relatively strong.

It dumped heavy rains that loosened the saturated soil on mountainsides, setting off landslides, officials said.

Search operations were concentrated in the heavily populated city of Legazpi and the town of Libon in Albay province, where landslides and flooding were reported.

About 100 soldiers, firefighters and police officers were involved in the search. Rubber boats were also deployed in flooded areas, the disaster management agency said.

Sen. Richard Gordon, head of the Philippine Red Cross, said on Twitter that teams had responded to landslide emergencies in the Albay province town of Tiwi. The images he posted showed rescuers retrieving the dead.

Edgar Posadas, a spokesman for the disaster management agency, said the government had warned residents to seek safety days before the storm arrived.

“The government has played its role here,” he said. “What we need is immediate action and sincere participation of the people in the communities in times of calamities.”

In September, more than 100 people in the Philippines were killed when Typhoon Mangkhut tore through the country, including dozens of people in two landslides after the storm.

© 2018 New York Times News Service

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

A destroyed house is seen after a tropical depression descended upon Daet, Camarines Norte, the Philippines, Dec 30, 2018, in this still image taken from a video obtained from social media. Reuters

Death toll in Philippines storm hits 60

Cyclone kills 22 in Philippines

Google Maps

7.2 magnitude quake strikes of Philippines coast

China jails high-level security official for life

A man walks past the courthouse where prominent rights lawyer Wang Quanzhang is being tried in Tianjin, China Dec 26, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

China tries rights lawyer

Thai activists who use marijuana therapy hold placards as they gather during a campaign for the legalisation of medical marijuana near Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, Nov 20, 2018. REUTERS/Panumas Sanguanwong

Thailand approves medical marijuana

Five killed in China bus hijacking

Rescue workers use a dog to search victims among debris after a tsunami hit Sunda Strait at Rajabasa in South Lampung, Indonesia, December 25, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

Indonesia tsunami death toll tops 400

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.