Home > World > Asia Pacific

Philippine cyclone leaves at least 22 dead

  >>  Reuters

Published: 30 Dec 2018 16:12 BdST Updated: 30 Dec 2018 16:12 BdST

At least 22 people have died due to landslides and flooding triggered by a tropical cyclone that brought heavy rains to central Philippines, a disaster agency official said on Sunday.

The people, including a three-year-old boy, were reported dead as of Sunday morning, said disaster agency spokesman Edgar Posadas, after a tropical cyclone barrelled through the eastern Visayas and Bicol regions on Saturday.

"The wind was not strong but it caused flooding and landslides," Posadas said.

The number of casualties could rise as rescue and retrieval operations continue. Local media have reported dozens missing or trapped by the landslides.

A regional office of the disaster agency said it was working to confirm the deaths of 38 people in the Bicol region, located south of the main island of Luzon.

Thousands of passengers were stranded at seaports, airports and bus terminals as dozens of inter-island trips were cancelled.

The tropical depression, which has since been downgraded to a low pressure area, left the Philippines on Sunday afternoon.

About 20 tropical cyclones hit the Philippines every year.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Cyclone kills 22 in Philippines

Google Maps

7.2 magnitude quake strikes of Philippines coast

China jails high-level security official for life

A man walks past the courthouse where prominent rights lawyer Wang Quanzhang is being tried in Tianjin, China Dec 26, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

China tries rights lawyer

Thai activists who use marijuana therapy hold placards as they gather during a campaign for the legalisation of medical marijuana near Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, Nov 20, 2018. REUTERS/Panumas Sanguanwong

Thailand approves medical marijuana

Five killed in China bus hijacking

Rescue workers use a dog to search victims among debris after a tsunami hit Sunda Strait at Rajabasa in South Lampung, Indonesia, December 25, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

Indonesia tsunami death toll tops 400

A Chinese official adjusts a Chinese flag before the start of a meeting between Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj in New Delhi, India, Dec 21, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

UK publisher pulls academic journals from China

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.