China jails former vice minister of state security for life
>> Reuters
Published: 2018-12-27 15:02:47.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-27 15:02:47.0 BdST
A Chinese court on Thursday sentenced Ma Jian, the former vice minister of state security, to life in prison.
Ma was convicted of crimes including bribe-taking and insider trading, the Dalian Intermediate People's Court said in a statement on its website.
Ma was put under investigation for corruption in 2015 and expelled from the Communist Party the following year.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- China jails former vice minister of state security for life
- China tries rights lawyer in case Amnesty denounces as a sham
- Thailand approves medical marijuana in New Year's 'gift'
- Five killed, 21 injured in bus hijacking in China's Fujian province
- Indonesian rescuers use drones, sniffer dogs as tsunami death toll tops 400
- British publisher pulls academic journals from China after govt complaint
- After a death in the ring, Thailand may limit child boxing
- Rescuers dig through rubble for survivors after Indonesian tsunami kills 281
- Crowd screams as Indonesian rock band swept away by tsunami
- Chinese city bans Christmas displays amid religious crackdown
Most Read
- Alliance led by Awami League may win 248 seats in election: survey
- Jatiya Party chief Ershad returns home from Singapore four days before election
- Bangladeshi-born New York police officer fends off five attackers in viral video
- DMP team goes to Kamal Hossain’s office to discuss his security
- Nasrul Hamid visits BNP leader Gayeshwar after attack
- PSC, JSC results to be published Monday
- Saima Wazed calls on young Bangladeshis to vote
- ISPR says fake army officers seeking money from polls contenders
- Sayedee’s son Shameem campaigns for release of father jailed for war crimes
- Bomb materials found in car owned by Chattogram BNP candidate’s brother