China jails former vice minister of state security for life

Published: 2018-12-27 15:02:47.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-27 15:02:47.0 BdST

A Chinese court on Thursday sentenced Ma Jian, the former vice minister of state security, to life in prison.

Ma was convicted of crimes including bribe-taking and insider trading, the Dalian Intermediate People's Court said in a statement on its website.

Ma was put under investigation for corruption in 2015 and expelled from the Communist Party the following year.

