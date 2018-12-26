Thailand approves medical marijuana in New Year's 'gift'
>> Reuters
Published: 2018-12-26 09:58:39.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-26 09:58:39.0 BdST
Thailand approved marijuana for medical use and research on Tuesday, the first legalisation of the drug in a region with some of the world's strictest drug laws.
The junta-appointed parliament in Thailand, a country which until the 1930s had a tradition of using marijuana to relieve pain and fatigue, voted to amend the Narcotic Act of 1979 in an extra parliamentary session handling a rush of bills before the New Year's holidays.
"This is a New Year's gift from the National Legislative Assembly to the government and the Thai people," said Somchai Sawangkarn, chairman of the drafting committee, in a televised parliamentary session.
A Thai activist with a marijuana tattoo on his face gathers with others during a campaign for the legalisation of medical marijuana near Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, Nov 20, 2018.. REUTERS/Panumas Sanguanwong
Marijuana traffickers can be subject to the death penalty in Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia.
But in Thailand, the main controversy with legalisation involved patent requests by foreign firms that could allow them to dominate the market, making it harder for Thai patients to access medicines and for Thai researchers to access marijuana extracts.
"We're going to demand that the government revoke all these requests before the law takes effect," said Panthep Puapongpan, Dean of the Rangsit Institute of Integrative Medicine and Anti-Aging.
Some Thai advocates hope that Tuesday's approval will pave the way for legalisation for recreational use.
"This is the first baby step forward," said Chokwan Chopaka, an activist with Highland Network, a cannabis legalisation advocacy group in Thailand.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Five killed, 21 injured in bus hijacking in China's Fujian province
- Indonesian rescuers use drones, sniffer dogs as tsunami death toll tops 400
- British publisher pulls academic journals from China after govt complaint
- After a death in the ring, Thailand may limit child boxing
- Rescuers dig through rubble for survivors after Indonesian tsunami kills 281
- Crowd screams as Indonesian rock band swept away by tsunami
- Chinese city bans Christmas displays amid religious crackdown
- China’s ‘Belt and Road’ plan in Pakistan takes a military turn
- Singapore court allows gay man to adopt son in landmark ruling
- China’s detention camps for Muslims turn to forced labour
Most Read
- PSC, JSC results to be published Monday
- RAB names ex-Tarique aide in alleged plot to influence polls with Tk 1.5bn from abroad
- BNP asks CEC Huda to resign ‘right now’ after attack on Gayeshwar
- Oikya Front walks out of meeting with CEC
- Hasina’s son-in-law, grandchildren hit the campaign trail
- RAB arrests businessman over allegations of spending ‘millions’ to influence election
- All students from 43 schools failed JSC-JDC exams
- Three hospitalised with burn injuries after petrol bomb attack on AL campaign in Sitakunda
- Faridpur-4: Independent ‘lion’ may subdue the boat
- JSC-JDC pass rate 85.83%, GPA 5.0 rate drops sharply