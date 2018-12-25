Five killed, 21 injured in bus hijacking in China's Fujian province
Published: 2018-12-25 16:42:23.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-25 16:43:10.0 BdST
At least five people were killed and 21 others injured after a man carrying a knife hijacked a bus in the southeastern Chinese city of Longyan in Fujian province on Tuesday, police said.
Longyan police said in a statement that the bus was hijacked mid-afternoon and hit pedestrians along the way as it careened down the street.
Police have detained the suspect and case is being investigated, the statement said, without giving details.
Pictures on Chinese social media, picked up by some Chinese news outlets, showed a chaotic scene on the street, with crushed motor-bikes and injured people on the ground.
One video showed police apparently wrestling the suspect to the ground.
Reuters was not able to independently verify the footage.
福建龙岩公交被劫持撞人事件。（7）转 pic.twitter.com/ntyh6buUvq— 曾宁 (@pZO5xK2Su74DiBW) December 25, 2018
