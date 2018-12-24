Home > World > Asia Pacific

British publisher pulls academic journals from China after govt complaint

  >>  Reuters

Published: 2018-12-24 17:10:25.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-24 17:10:25.0 BdST

A British academic publisher has dropped more than 80 journals from its offerings in China at the government's request, including the Asian Studies Review which had content deemed "inappropriate" by authorities.

They are the latest journals to be restricted since Chinese importers of foreign publications were told by authorities last year they must verify that products are legal.

The Asian Studies Association of Australia said last Thursday its journal, the Asian Studies Review, had been restricted in China.

Importers had told the publisher, Britain's Taylor and Francis, to remove the journal from a package offered to libraries because "some of its content is deemed inappropriate by the government", the association said in a statement.

Taylor and Francis said six articles were deemed objectionable by authorities, the association said, but the publisher declined to identify the articles because it was "commercially sensitive".

"In recent times, the Chinese government has initiated wide-ranging censorship of academic publications, in ways that have embroiled academic publishers," the association said.

China's foreign ministry and State Council Information Office did not immediately respond to faxed requests for comment on Monday.

In response to the association's statement, Taylor and Francis said last Thursday that it "does not participate in censorship in China, or anywhere else".

However, from September 83 journals were excluded from the arts, humanities and social sciences package sold to libraries in China at the request of importers, Taylor and Francis said in a statement. It did not identify the affected journals.

"Our view has always been that everyone should be able to read the research we publish via their usual access routes," the publisher said, adding that it was working to try to sell the entire package in China.

The censorship issue erupted in August 2017 when Britain's Cambridge University Press (CUP) removed online access to hundreds of scholarly articles in China after coming under pressure from authorities.

CUP reversed the decision and restored access to the articles within a few days.

Under President Xi Jinping, censorship efforts by the government have been heightened and the authority of the ruling Communist Party, as well as its views on society, history and politics, have been re-asserted over academia.

"It seems that the Chinese censors have fully realised that they do not need to censor anything themselves," Nicholas Loubere, a China scholar at Lund University in Sweden, said in a tweet on Sunday.

"Rather, they can just cancel subscriptions and then let the 'Great Paywall' do the work for them," he said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

A Chinese official adjusts a Chinese flag before the start of a meeting between Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj in New Delhi, India, Dec 21, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

UK publisher pulls academic journals from China

Rescue team members search for victims among debris after a tsunami hit at Rajabasa district in South Lampung, Indonesia, Dec 23, 2018 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Ardiansyah/ via REUTERS

Indonesia tsunami death toll hits 280

Supattra Inthirat, 12, known as Pancake, during a fight at a small local fighting stage in That Phanom, Thailand, Nov 22, 2018. The New York Times

Thailand moves to limit child boxing

Residents collect debris from their collapsed house after it was hit by a tsunami at Panimbang district in Pandeglang, Banten province, Indonesia, Dec 23, 2018. REUTERS

Crowd screams as Indonesian rock band swept away by tsunami

Santa Claus figures are seen among Christmas decorations and lights outside a house in Attard, Malta Dec 19, 2018. REUTERS

City in China bans Christmas displays

China’s OBOR takes military turn in Pakistan

Gay rights activist Chi Chia-wei waves a rainbow flag during a rally to support the upcoming same-sex marriage referendum, in Taipei, Taiwan Nov 18, 2018. REUTERS

Singapore court allows gay man to adopt son

The old city of Kashgar, China, where officials set a goal of sending 100,000 camp inmates to work in factories in 2018, Jul 4, 2017. The New York Times

Forced labour in China’s Muslim camps

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.