Mexican Navy says 14 people dead after Black Hawk helicopter crash
Published: 16 Jul 2022 04:32 PM BdST Updated: 16 Jul 2022 04:39 PM BdST
Mexico's Navy said on Friday that 14 people were killed and another person was injured after a Black Hawk military helicopter crashed in the northern state of Sinaloa.
The cause of the crash is being investigated, but so far there was no information indicating the incident was related to the arrest of drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero in another part of Sinaloa on Friday, the Navy said in a statement.
