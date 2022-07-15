Texas sues to block federal guidance on abortions to save mother's life
>> Reuters
Published: 15 Jul 2022 10:20 AM BdST Updated: 15 Jul 2022 10:20 AM BdST
Texas sued the federal government on Thursday over new guidance from the Biden administration directing hospitals to provide emergency abortions regardless of state bans on the procedure that came into effect in the wake of the US Supreme Court's reversal of its landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.
Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in the lawsuit argued the US Department of Health and Human Services was trying to "use federal law to transform every emergency room in the country into a walk-in abortion clinic."
The lawsuit focused on guidance issued on Monday advising that a federal law protecting patients' access to emergency treatment requires performing abortions when doctors believe a pregnant woman's life or health is threatened.
The guidance came after President Joe Biden, a Democrat, signed an executive order on Friday seeking to ease access to services to terminate pregnancies after the Supreme Court on June 24 overturned the Roe v. Wade ruling recognizing a nationwide right of women to obtain abortions.
Abortion services ceased in Texas after the state's highest court on July 2, at Paxton's urging, cleared the way for a nearly century-old abortion ban to take effect.
HHS said the guidance from its US Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services agency did not constitute new policy but merely reminded doctors of their obligations under the Emergency Medical Treatment and Active Labor Act.
But in the lawsuit filed in Lubbock, the Republican-led state of Texas argued that federal law has never authorized the federal government to compel doctors and hospitals to perform abortions and that the guidance was unlawful.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre in a statement called it "unthinkable that this public official would sue to block women from receiving life-saving care in emergency rooms, a right protected under US law."
About half the states are expected to move to restrict or ban abortions. Thirteen states, including Texas, had so-called "trigger" laws on the books designed to snap into effect if Roe v. Wade was overturned.
- DNA tests show 13-year-old not behind fatal Texas crash
- Ex-CIA engineer convicted in WikiLeaks case
- Five takeaways from Jan 6 committee hearing
- Trump incited Jan 6 riot after 'unhinged' WH meeting
- Non-white ICU patients face discrimination in US
- US students rethink college plans in states with abortion bans
- Biden lauds US intelligence for Putin warnings
- Biden declares US Supreme Court 'out of control'
- Texas sues to block federal guidance on abortions to save mother's life
- DNA tests show 13-year-old not behind wheel in fatal Texas crash: NTSB
- Former CIA engineer convicted in WikiLeaks espionage case
- 'You guys are not tough enough': Five takeaways from Jan 6 committee hearing
- Trump incited Jan 6 attack after 'unhinged' White House meeting, panel told
- Non-white ICU patients get less oxygen treatment than needed in US
Most Read
- Bangladesh Bank announces new measures to ease strain on forex reserves
- A sleepy Dhaka sees clear streets on the day after Eid
- Four Bangladeshi senior players may retire after 2023 World Cup, says Tamim
- Reserve heist: RCBC defamation case against Bangladesh dismissed
- Bangladesh pacer Shohidul Islam gets 10-month ban after doping violation
- Sri Lankan president hands in resignation after fleeing to Singapore
- Ivana Trump, first wife of Donald Trump, dies at 73
- Bangladesh Bank announces new measures to ease strain on forex reserves
- Bangladesh tops South Asia ranking on gender gap index
- Journalist found dead at home in Dhaka’s Hazaribagh; police suspect suicide