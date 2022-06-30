Woman shot, killed while pushing baby stroller in New York City
>> Reuters
Published: 30 Jun 2022 01:06 PM BdST Updated: 30 Jun 2022 01:06 PM BdST
A 20-year-old woman pushing a baby stroller on a New York City street was shot in the head and killed on Wednesday, the New York Police Department said.
The victim was taken to Metropolitan Hospital Center, where she died of her wounds. Her child was unharmed, police said.
At a press conference near the scene in the Upper East side of Manhattan, New York's mayor, Eric Adams, appealed for help in finding the shooter.
"We are going to find the person who is guilty of this horrific crime. We are going to find him and bring him to justice," Adams said.
The NYPD said on Twitter that residents should avoid the area due to an investigation.
The woman was shot once in the head by a gunman, dressed all in black, who approached her from behind.
No suspects had been taken into custody as of Wednesday night.
The shooting marks the latest in a string of attacks, some of them seemingly random, on the streets and subways of New York that have left residents on edge.
