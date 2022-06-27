Four killed, 70 injured in partial collapse of bullring in Colombia
>> Reuters
Published: 27 Jun 2022 09:20 AM BdST Updated: 27 Jun 2022 09:20 AM BdST
Four people were killed and about 70 injured on Sunday when part of a stand collapsed at a bullring in the town of El Espinal, Colombia, provincial officials said.
Videos posted on social media showed the section of the stand toppling forward into the ring, where locals were participating in a bull-running event tied to the feast day of Saint Peter and Saint Paul.
"There are four dead at this moment - two women, a man and a minor," Tolima provincial governor Jose Ricardo Orozco told local Blu Radio.
No one remained trapped in the wreckage, Major Luis Fernando Velez, director of civil defense in the province, told local Caracol television, and several people reported as missing have been found.
"The emergency has been overcome at the site of the incident. More or less 70 people were injured," Velez said.
Ambulances were sent from the nearby cities of Ibague and Melgar to help the injured, who have overwhelmed El Espinal's hospital, Velez said, adding he did not know exactly what the stand was constructed with but it appeared to be wooden boards.
- 4 killed in partial collapse of bullring in Colombia
- Biden 'respects' SC despite abortion ruling
- US justices show maximalism on guns, abortion
- Protesters at US Supreme Court decry abortion ruling
- What changes after the US SC's gun ruling?
- Where abortion is still legal in the US
- US House passes gun-safety legislation
- Disney, other US companies offer abortion travel benefit
- Four killed, 70 injured in partial collapse of bullring in Colombia
- Latin America's kids slid into education black hole during pandemic
- Biden 'respects' Supreme Court despite abortion ruling, White House says
- Conservative US justices show maximalism on guns and abortion
- Protesters at US Supreme Court decry abortion ruling overturning Roe v Wade
- What changes after the US Supreme Court's landmark gun ruling?
Most Read
- A motorcyclist was the first to cross Padma Bridge after it opened to traffic
- Bangladesh bans motorcycles from Padma Bridge after congestion
- Outrage as Hindu college principal is forced to wear garland of shoes in Bangladesh
- The dawn of a new age: A Bangladesh bridge redefines connectivity to drive economy
- Man arrested after video of manipulating Padma Bridge bolts goes viral
- Two motorcyclists die after accident on Padma Bridge
- Padma Bridge opens a new horizon for tourism in Bangladesh
- Connected banks of Padma in festive mood as dream bridge is set to open
- ‘It feels like Eid’: Bangladeshis rejoice at launch of Padma Bridge
- As Padma Bridge opens, Dhaka traffic police struggle to handle the rush