Baby formula shortage could ease as Abbott reopens Michigan plant
>> Reuters
Published: 04 Jun 2022 11:24 PM BdST Updated: 04 Jun 2022 11:24 PM BdST
Abbott Laboratories said on Saturday that it has reopened its baby formula production plant in Sturgis, Michigan, taking a step toward alleviating an acute nationwide shortage that has sent parents scrambling for supplies.
The company said it will begin production of EleCare and other speciality and metabolic formulas, with an initial EleCare product release to consumers beginning on or about Jun 20.
The US Food and Drug Administration said on May 19 that the plant was on track to open within one or two weeks.
The plant shutdown and a recall of infant formula had deepened a supply shortage in a nation where, according to federal data from 2020, less than half of babies were exclusively breastfed through their first three months.
Abbott started a recall in February after reports of bacterial infections in children who had consumed the formula made at the plant.
The FDA's inspection of the Sturgis facility revealed "shocking" results such as cracks in vital equipment, a lack of adequate hand-washing and evidence of previous bacterial contamination.
Abbott has said there is no evidence to link its formulas to the illnesses, while the FDA's inspection found bacteria in environmental testing and not in the product samples.
The FDA subsequently entered into a consent decree agreement that gave it oversight of Abbott's actions to address problems at the plant.
Before the recall, Abbott controlled 40% of the infant formula market, including Similac, but the market share of other companies such as Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC has grown since then.
Even after the plant reopens, it may take weeks before formula supplies are back to normal, FDA Commissioner Robert Califf has said.
Global companies that make baby formula such as Neocate maker Danone SA are bringing products into the United States after the country's health regulator relaxed its import policy.
- Are guns illegal in Canada?
- Ex-Trump aide charged with contempt of Congress
- Biden wishes Musk 'luck' on moon trip after job cut plans
- Harini Logan becomes US national spelling bee champ
- 3 killed in Iowa church shooting
- Biden says 'Enough!' on gun violence
- Harvey Weinstein’s rape conviction upheld
- Ex-lawyer for Stormy Daniels jailed for 4 years
- Baby formula shortage could ease as Abbott reopens Michigan plant
- Are guns illegal in Canada? Key questions answered
- Former Trump adviser Navarro charged with contempt of Congress in Jan 6 probe
- Biden wishes Elon Musk 'luck' on moon trip after job cut plans
- US national spelling bee champ is Harini Logan of Texas in historic win
- Three people dead after shooting in Iowa church parking lot
Most Read
- Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasrin sued for defamation in Sweden
- Bangladesh central bank allows taka exchange rate to float against the dollar
- Bangladesh orders banks to launch digital microcredit services
- Hit by war in Europe after pandemic, world stares at recession. Can Bangladesh fare any better?
- Even with floating forex system, taka devalued against US dollar again
- Police fire tear gas to disperse apparel workers protesting price rise in Dhaka
- Khaleda to be invited to Padma Bridge opening, if law permits: Quader
- Guard dies of ‘cardiac arrest’ while thwarting rape attempt in Lakshmipur
- Shakira and Gerard Pique confirm they are to separate
- At least 10 people killed in India factory explosion