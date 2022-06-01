Death toll in Brazilian floods rises to 106, 10 still missing
Published: 01 Jun 2022 02:55 PM BdST Updated: 01 Jun 2022 02:55 PM BdST
At least 106 people have died and 10 are still missing in Brazil, the government said on Tuesday, as heavy rains tore through urban towns in the northeastern part of the country for a sixth consecutive day.
The governor of the northeastern state of Pernambuco, Paulo Camara, in an interview with local media, said the government's priority was to find those still missing amid mudslides and major flooding.
"We will not stop until we find all those missing. This is a fundamental point at the moment," Camara said.
The National Civil Defense said on Twitter that an alert was in place for the "very high" possibility of more flooding in Pernambuco, including its capital, Recife.
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro visited the state on Tuesday and flew over the affected areas. He promised to send help and resources to families who had been impacted.
It is the fourth major flooding event in five months, underlining a lack of urban planning in low-income neighbourhoods throughout much of Brazil, where shantytowns are often built on hillsides prone to collapse.
In late December and early January, dozens were killed and tens of thousands were displaced when rains hammered Bahia state, also located in northeastern Brazil. At least another 18 died during floods in the southeastern state of Sao Paulo later in January, while torrential downpours in Rio de Janeiro state killed over 230 the following month.
- Canada province to decriminalise some drug possession
- Death toll in Brazilian floods rises to 106
- Storm Agatha kills 3 in southern Mexico
- Over 500 killed in Mali clashes from January to March
- Canada introduces law to freeze handgun sales
- Brazil floods death toll hits 57
- Rumours of gunfire cause panic after NY boxing match
- Biden to seek to console Texas town after shooting
- Canada's British Columbia to temporarily decriminalise some drug possession to tackle abuse problem
- Death toll in Brazilian floods rises to 106, 10 still missing
- Storm Agatha kills 3 in southern Mexico; heavy rainfall to continue
- Over 500 killed in Mali clashes as military junta loses grip
- Canada introduces law to freeze handgun sales, ban look-alike toys
- While Uvalde mourns, Biden urges 'rational' action on guns
Most Read
- Bangladesh eyes payment systems of Hong Kong, Singapore as alternative to SWIFT to save dollars
- Russian crude not suitable for refining in Bangladesh, state minister says
- Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, known as KK, dies at 53
- Is Bangladesh's current $42bn forex reserve safe enough?
- Taka devalued against dollar for the fourth time in two months
- Padma Bridge cannot be crossed on foot, says project director
- FY23 budget: Bangladesh plans to restrict imports, borrow more from banks
- Bangladesh to launch drive against rice and paddy hoarders amid price hike
- US agrees to send advanced rockets to Ukraine
- 2 Bangladeshi policemen reported ‘missing’ in Netherlands after training