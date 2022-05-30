Rumours of gunfire cause panic after New York boxing match
>>Reuters
Published: 30 May 2022 12:36 AM BdST Updated: 30 May 2022 12:36 AM BdST
As the nation reels from two major mass shootings this month, a stampede broke out early Sunday in New York as rumors spread of gunfire just after a boxing match ended, injuring almost a dozen people, police said.
As boxing fans filed out of the Barclays Centre in Brooklyn after Saturday night's match where Gervonta Davis retained his lightweight title against Rolando Romero, word of gunshots spread among the crowd, police said.
Twitter posts and social media videos showed scores of fans rushing back into the stadium to take cover, some knocking others down as they climbed over seats or ducked down on the floor.
Police told Reuters that there was a "sound disturbance" but "no shooting" and "no gun."
"People heard loud noises and thought it was gunfire," a New York City police spokesman said. "It was nothing more than that. There were 10 minor injuries."
While police did not link gun jitters to recent events, on Tuesday 19 children and two teachers were shot to death at a southwest Texas elementary school.
The Uvalde, Texas, slaying occurred just 10 days after a white gunman killed 10 people including an armed security guard at a Buffalo, New York, grocery store in a racially motivated attack in a mostly Black neighborhood.
A representative for the Barclays Center was not immediately available for comment. Its official website just featured clips from the match, including a lefthanded knock-out punch to Romero from Davis.
- Rumours of gunfire cause panic after NY boxing match
- Biden to seek to console Texas town after shooting
- Archaeologists discover ancient Mayan city
- Keep South China Sea free: Biden to Navy
- Trump urges end to gun-free school zones
- Next US abortion battle is over pills
- Husband of killed Texas school teacher dies in heart attack
- Texas gunman barricaded in classroom with victims for hour
- Rumours of gunfire cause panic after New York boxing match
- Biden to seek to console Texas town devastated by mass shooting, police controversy
- Archaeologists discover ancient Mayan city on construction site
- Heavy rains in Brazil's northeast kill at least 35
- Investigators question delayed police response in Texas school shooting
- Keep the South China Sea free, Biden tells Navy graduates
Most Read
- 2 Bangladeshi policemen reported ‘missing’ in Netherlands after training
- Bangladeshi faces deportation, separation from family after 25 years in Canada
- Mashiur says donors offered him foreign consultancy if he gave up Padma Bridge job
- Is Bangladesh's current $42bn forex reserve safe enough?
- Nepal suspends search for missing plane with 22 on board
- Taka devalued against dollar for the fourth time in two months
- Russia pummels eastern towns in bid to encircle Ukraine forces
- Student drowns in Dhaka University pond
- Bus crashes into a tree in Barishal, 10 dead
- Clinical Real Madrid beat Liverpool to claim 14th Champions League title