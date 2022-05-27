Husband of teacher killed in Texas school dies in wake of massacre
>> Reuters
Published: 27 May 2022 09:06 AM BdST Updated: 27 May 2022 09:06 AM BdST
The husband of a fourth grade teacher killed in this week's mass shooting at a Texas elementary school has died from a heart attack, family members told the New York Times.
Joe Garcia was preparing for the funeral of Irma Garcia, his high school sweetheart and wife of 24 years, when he collapsed and died on Thursday, the newspaper reported.
The two leave behind four children, according to the report.
Irma Garcia, 46, was one of two teachers killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, along with 19 children. Relatives briefed by authorities said Irma Garcia and her co-teacher Eva Mireles died trying to protect their students.
NBC News also reported on the death of Joe Garcia citing son Christian Garcia and a nephew, John Martinez.
"EXTREMELY heartbreaking and come with deep sorrow to say that my Tia Irma’s husband Joe Garcia has passed away due to grief, i (sic) truly am at a loss for words for how we are all feeling," wrote Martinez on his Twitter account, using the Spanish word for "aunt" and requesting prayers for the family.
"God have mercy on us, this isn't easy."
Joe Garcia died after returning home from delivering flowers to a memorial for Irma Garcia, Martinez told NBC.
