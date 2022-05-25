Family grieves teacher killed in Texas school massacre
Tyler Clifford and Kanishka Singh, Reuters
Published: 25 May 2022 11:30 AM BdST Updated: 25 May 2022 11:30 AM BdST
Eva Mireles on Tuesday went to a job she seemed to love, teaching fourth grade in the small Texas town of Uvalde, but she never came home, murdered along with 19 pupils and another teacher in the latest mass shooting to plague US schools.
Mireles, who was trained in bilingual and special education, worked at Robb Elementary School, where a teenager killed them all in a hail of gunfire before being killed himself by police officers.
Mireles taught fourth grade children, generally 9 or 10 years old, her cousin Cristina Arizmendi Mireles said on Facebook.
"My beautiful cousin! Such a devastating day for us all! My heart is shattered into a million pieces," Arizmendi Mireles said.
In a short biography posted on the school district's website, Mireles had written she had "a supportive, fun, and loving family" comprised of her husband, her college graduate daughter, and "three furry friends."
Her husband, Ruben Ruiz, is a police officer at the school district's police force, the agency investigating the massacre.
"I love running, hiking, and now you just might see me riding a bike!!" Mireles wrote on the website.
Her aunt, Lydia Martinez Delgado, grieved for her niece in a Facebook post, asking for prayers for her family and the entire town of Uvalde. The community, about 80 miles (130 km) west of San Antonio, has about 16,000 residents, nearly 80% of them Hispanic or Latino, according to US Census data.
"I'm furious that these shootings continue. These children are innocent. Rifles should not be easily available to all. This is my hometown, a small community of less than 20,000. I never imagined this would happen to especially loved ones," Martinez Delgado said in a statement.
"All we can do is pray hard for our country, state, schools, and especially the families of all," the statement said.
There were two days left in the school year when Tuesday's massacre unfolded. The school district cancelled classes for the remainder of the school year and has established grief counselling for the survivors.
- The Depp-Heard trial isn’t even the weirdest thing about America right now
- Demanding reparations, and ending up in exile
- My lunch with President Biden
- These 90-year-old runners have some advice for you
- Storms kill 8 in Canada
- Man fatally shot on Manhattan subway
- Johnny Depp and other pirates
- Two killed, dozens injured in US tornado
- Texas pupils' lives shattered by shooting two days before summer break
- 'Stand up to the gun lobby,' Biden urges Americans after Texas massacre
- Baby formula shortage reveals gaps in regulation and reporting
- The Depp-Heard trial isn’t even the weirdest thing about America right now
- Demanding reparations, and ending up in exile
- My lunch with President Biden
Most Read
- High Court denies 4 North South University trustees anticipatory bail, turns them over to police
- Teenage gunman kills 19 children and teacher at Texas elementary school
- Bangladesh names its longest bridge after Padma River as it opens on Jun 25
- Ban water taxis from ‘priceless’ Hatirjheel, High Court rules
- Bangladesh raises duty on imports as it cracks down on luxuries
- Russia launches all-out assault to encircle Ukraine troops in east
- BSMMU says no monkeypox case detected, warns of rumours
- Reserves rise slightly past $42bn as Bangladesh scrambles to calm a dwindling currency market
- Four trustees of North South University sent to jail, face grilling in embezzlement case
- Powerful American artillery enters the fight in Ukraine