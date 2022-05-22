Runner dies in Brooklyn half marathon

Four of the hospitalised patients were in serious condition, though their injuries were not considered life-threatening, while the others had minor injuries, the department said.

A spokesperson said it was unclear whether warming temperatures had played a role in the runner’s death or the other people’s injuries. Organisers of the race had warned participants of potential heat concerns.

The runner, a 30-year-old man, collapsed shortly before 9 am on Ocean Parkway at Brighton Beach Avenue, just after he had crossed the finish line for the race, according to race officials and a New York Police Department spokesperson. The man was taken to Coney Island Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A spokesperson at New York Road Runners, which organizes the half-marathon, said that medical workers stationed at the finish lane rushed to treat the man. “We are deeply saddened by the passing of a participant following the 2022 RBC Brooklyn Half,” the spokesperson, Trina Singian, said in a statement.

His death is the first of a participant in the half-marathon since 2014, when a 31-year-old runner collapsed after crossing the finish line. The course of the 13.1-mile race starts in Prospect Park and ends in Coney Island.

Temperatures were in the low 60s when the half marathon started at 7 am Saturday and had risen to the low 70s by 11 am, when the Fire Department reported the death. During the first hours of the race, the relative humidity was greater than 95 percent, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures were expected to climb throughout the afternoon, potentially peaking at 93 degrees in Central Park, which would tie the record high for the day.

