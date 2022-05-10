Two journalists killed in Mexican state of Veracruz

Yessenia Mollinedo and Sheila Garcia died in the municipality of Cosoleacaque, the office said on Twitter. Local media said unidentified gunmen shot the two as they sat in a car.

Violence against media workers has jumped during President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's administration, according to a report published in April by Article 19, a freedom of expression advocacy group.

The latest killings come four days after veteran journalist Luis Enrique Ramirez was found dead on the side of a highway in the northern state of Sinaloa.

Prior to the death of Ramirez, eight journalists had been killed this year in Mexico, according to Article 19 data.