Canada imposes sanctions on Russian President Putin's daughters

Earlier on Apr 8, Britain added Vladimir Putin's daughters to its sanctions list, mirroring moves by the United States, in what it said was an effort to target the lifestyles of those in the Russian president's inner circle.

Both countries said that the daughters are believed to be hiding Putin's wealth.

Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Britain and other Western allies have announced several waves of sanctions targeting Moscow's wealthy elites, key industries and its access to the international financial system.

An update to Britain's sanctions list announced asset freezes on Putin's adult daughters Katerina Vladimirovna Tikhonova, Maria Vladimirovna Vorontsova and Sergeyevna Vinokurova, the daughter of foreign minister Sergei Lavrov. All three were sanctioned by the United States earlier this month.