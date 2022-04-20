Canada imposes sanctions on Russian President Putin's daughters
>> Reuters
Published: 20 Apr 2022 12:22 PM BdST Updated: 20 Apr 2022 12:23 PM BdST
Canada on Tuesday said it was imposing targeted sanctions on 14 individuals in the Russian regime, including on Russian President Vladimir Putin's two adult daughters, according to a statement from the foreign ministry.
Earlier on Apr 8, Britain added Vladimir Putin's daughters to its sanctions list, mirroring moves by the United States, in what it said was an effort to target the lifestyles of those in the Russian president's inner circle.
Both countries said that the daughters are believed to be hiding Putin's wealth.
Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Britain and other Western allies have announced several waves of sanctions targeting Moscow's wealthy elites, key industries and its access to the international financial system.
An update to Britain's sanctions list announced asset freezes on Putin's adult daughters Katerina Vladimirovna Tikhonova, Maria Vladimirovna Vorontsova and Sergeyevna Vinokurova, the daughter of foreign minister Sergei Lavrov. All three were sanctioned by the United States earlier this month.
