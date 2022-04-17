Twelve injured, 10 by gunfire, in shooting at South Carolina shopping mall
>> Reuters
Published: 17 Apr 2022 10:43 AM BdST Updated: 17 Apr 2022 10:43 AM BdST
Twelve people were injured, 10 of them by gunfire, in a shooting that erupted on Saturday inside a shopping mall in Columbia, South Carolina, and three people were taken into custody, police said.
Columbia Police Chief William Holbrook said the shooting at the Columbiana Centre mall was not believed to have been a random act of violence but rather stemmed from "some kind of conflict" among a group of armed individuals who knew each other.
However, details surrounding the shooting remained sketchy, he said. Local media outlets reported a heavy presence of police and emergency personnel at the mall about 10 miles north of downtown Columbia, the state capital.
No one was killed in the incident, which unfolded at about 2 pm local time. But 10 people were struck by gunfire, and eight of them were transported to area hospitals. Of those, two were listed in critical but stable condition and six in stable condition, Holbrook told a news briefing hours later.
The gunshot victims ranged in age from 73 to 15, he said. Two other people were injured in a "stampede" of bystanders running for safety.
At least three people were found to have been carrying firearms inside the mall, and at least one of them actually fired a weapon, Holbrook said. Three individuals were detained in connection with the shooting, he said.
- US border saga enters a new chapter
- Why no one died when a gunman opened fire on the New York subway
- Questions linger after arrest in New York subway attack
- This beach in Mexico is an LGBTQ haven. But can it last?
- Manhunt underway for NYC subway shooting suspect
- Brooklyn shooting suspect left troubling videos online
- Sikhs sue Marine Corps over beard restrictions
- Myanmar army launches air strikes against rebels
- Twelve injured, 10 by gunfire, in shooting at South Carolina shopping mall
- Before charges in a subway attack, decades of disputes and petty offenses
- Democrats face tough questions as a border saga enters a new chapter
- Why no one died when a gunman opened fire on the New York subway
- An arrest in the New York subway attack brings relief but leaves unanswered questions
- This beach in Mexico is an LGBTQ haven. But can it last?
Most Read
- Bangladesh’s mounting debt stokes fears of a Sri Lanka-style crisis. But analysts see no cause for concern, just yet
- Mujib’s family a curse: Tarique
- Non-resident Bangladeshis now can transfer their money overseas
- Jet fuel prices rise by 117% in a year and a half. Bangladeshi airlines, flyers feel the heat
- Bangladesh Railway halts online train ticket sales from Mar 21-25
- Days after ouster, Imran Khan is back on the trail in Pakistan
- Russia says its forces clear most of Mariupol, strike Kyiv suburb
- Clashes erupt in Indian capital during Hindu procession
- RAB arrests 4 human-trafficking suspects on rape charges
- Gridlock feared during Eid travels as construction of Bangabandhu Bridge link road is incomplete