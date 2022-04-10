Mexico says it does not accept Russian invasion of Ukraine
>> Reuters
Published: 10 Apr 2022 03:04 PM BdST Updated: 10 Apr 2022 03:04 PM BdST
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Saturday that Mexico does not accept the Russian invasion of Ukraine in a video message released to coincide with a global event in support of Ukrainian victims of the conflict.
"We do not accept Russia's invasion of Ukraine, because we have suffered from invasions," said Lopez Obrador, referencing the Spanish, French, and American invasions of the Latin American nation.
"We are in favour of a peaceful solution to the conflict."
Earlier this week, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had invited Lopez Obrador to attend the event he convened with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to raise funds for Ukrainian refugees and internally displaced people.
While Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday he was unable to attend, he had promised to release a video "to condemn the invasion."
Lopez Obrador has tried to remain neutral in the conflict and has declined to impose sanctions against Russia.
While his government backed a United Nations vote urging Russia to withdraw its forces from Ukraine, Mexico abstained in a vote on Thursday at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on suspending Russia from the UN's human rights body.
- Mexican president tests political muscle with referendum
- Pandemic fallout puts Pablo Neruda's legacy at risk
- Pelosi, other lawmakers contract COVID
- US confirms Jackson as first Black woman to sit on SC
- US says it secretly removed malware worldwide
- New York agrees to expand voting access for people with disabilities
- Shooting renews calls for tighter US gun legislation
- US defence chief defends Ukraine response
- Mexican president tests political muscle with referendum on his future
- Pandemic fallout puts Chilean poet Pablo Neruda's legacy at risk, foundation says
- Nancy Pelosi and other lawmakers test positive for coronavirus
- Jackson confirmed as first Black woman to sit on Supreme Court
- US says it secretly removed malware worldwide, preempting Russian cyberattacks
- New York agrees to expand voting access for people with disabilities
Most Read
- Pakistan's PM Khan ousted in no-confidence vote in parliament
- Former Evaly chairman Shamima hopes for a fresh start, seeks more time and support
- A teacher was arrested for discussing distinctions between science and religion. Questions now swirl over the case against him
- NATO shifts to providing Ukraine with longer-range weapons to counter expected Russian offensive
- Circumstances that led to the arrest of teacher Hriday Mondal
- Bangladesh raises minimum Fitra to Tk 75 per person
- Indian police hunt gang accused of stealing a bridge
- Spurred by Putin, Russians turn on one another over the war
- Russia shuffles command in Ukraine as thousands flee the east
- Serum cuts Covishield dose price as India widens booster programme