Six dead, ten injured, in early morning shooting in downtown Sacramento
<< Reuters
Published: 03 Apr 2022 07:04 PM BdST Updated: 03 Apr 2022 09:11 PM BdST
Six people were killed and ten injured in a shooting in downtown Sacramento, California, that took place in a busy nightlife district early Sunday morning, police said.
Police were still looking for the shooter and no one was in custody, Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester told reporters.
"We are asking for the public's help in helping us to identify the suspects in this and provide any information they can to help us solve this," Lester said.
The shooting occurred at about 2 am PT (0900 GMT), Lester said, near the Golden 1 Centre, an arena where the Sacramento Kings basketball team plays and concerts take place.
Police said several blocks were closed while they investigate, but released no details on the ages or identities of the victims. Videos posted online showed people shouting and running in the street.
Reuters could not independently verify the footage.
"The numbers of dead and wounded are difficult to comprehend. We await more information about exactly what transpired in this tragic incident," Mayor Darrell Steinberg said on Twitter. "Rising gun violence is the scourge of our city, state and nation, and I support all actions to reduce it.
The incident comes a little more than a month after a man shot and killed his three children and a fourth person before taking his own life in the same city.
- 6 dead in US shooting
- Decades after the destruction of homeless camps, what have we learned?
- Mudslides kill 14 in Brazil
- Seven decades later, the 1950 census bares its secrets
- CDC to lift immigration curb during the pandemic
- US women are calling out ‘medical gaslighting’
- US trial begins for IS 'Beatle' Elsheikh
- Hundreds arrested in El Salvador
- At least six dead, nine injured, in downtown Sacramento shooting
- Decades after the destruction of homeless camps, what have we learned?
- US releases Guantanamo Bay detainee after 20 years
- Mudslides kill 14 in heavy rains in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro state
- US cities scrap 'problem' fines seen fuelling race, income gaps
- Seven decades later, the 1950 census bares its secrets
Most Read
- Ramadan moon sighted, Muslims in Bangladesh to begin fasting on Sunday
- ‘It is done’: A Bangladeshi murder suspect flew to Dubai and orchestrated another killing at home
- Sanofi Bangladesh renamed Synovia Pharma after acquisition by Beximco
- Fresh elections in Pakistan to be held in 90 days, says state minister for information
- Islamic Foundation publishes Sehri, Iftar timings for Ramadan
- A slap could sting the Smith family brand
- Pakistan PM Khan suggests he might not accept vote to oust him
- Putin reminds the world he still wields a powerful economic weapon
- Russia in broad retreat from Kyiv, seeking to regroup from battering
- How two best friends beat Amazon