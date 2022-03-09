Guatemala law punishes abortion with prison for up to 25 years
>> Reuters
Published: 09 Mar 2022 12:19 PM BdST Updated: 09 Mar 2022 12:19 PM BdST
Guatemala's Congress approved on Tuesday a law that punishes abortion with up to 25 years in prison and prohibits same-sex marriage and teaching about sexual diversity in schools.
Proposed by the conservative Viva Party, the law for the protection of life and the family was unexpectedly approved by a large majority of lawmakers including allies of President Alejandro Giammattei.
The legislation had been on ice since 2018 and still has to be published in the official gazette to come into force.
The penalty for an abortion was increased from between five to 10 years to 25 years - except when the life of the mother is in danger.
The law also prohibits teaching children and young adults about sexual diversity and gender ideology and stipulates that no orientations other than heterosexuality are "normal", the draft text shows.
Activists and some politicians have criticised the law, which was passed on International Woman's Day.
Guatemala's human rights ombudsman, Jordan Rodas, said he would challenge it on human rights grounds.
"It violates human rights, it violates the international agreements ratified by Guatemala, it is a setback to freedoms," Rodas told reporters outside Congress.
Some lawmakers argued that the law promotes hatred, homophobia and unfairly criminalises women.
- Truckers protesting COVID mandates gather in Washington
- American veterans join the fight in Ukraine
- US Supreme Court rules for FBI in Muslim surveillance dispute
- US man charged with hate crimes in attacks on 7 Asian women
- Cuban women promote body art once seen as taboo
- Trump may have engaged in 'criminal acts': US panel
- Gunman kills his 3 children in California church
- Biden to focus on economy, Russia in State of the Union
- Woman hid Moscow ties while pushing ‘I Love Russia’ propaganda, US says
- Guatemala law punishes abortion with prison for up to 25 years
- Truckers protesting COVID mandates are amassing outside the capital
- ‘I just can’t stand by’: American veterans join the fight in Ukraine
- US Supreme Court rules for FBI in Muslim surveillance dispute
- Police charge US man with hate crimes for attacks on 7 Asian women
Most Read
- Bangladesh home minister's son demands hanging of 'atheist' on Facebook
- As Russia’s military stumbles, its adversaries take note
- Sehri and Iftar timings for Ramadan published
- Moscow allows Bangladesh to export potato to Russia after seven years
- Biden bans Russia oil imports to US, warns US gasoline prices will rise further
- Apple announces low-cost iPhone SE with 5G, faster chip for Macs
- Former LGRD minister's brother Babar arrested on money laundering charges
- bdnews24.com is biased, biased towards women: Editor-in-Chief Khalidi
- Battlefield reports are murky, but signs of Ukraine’s successes emerge
- Bangladesh registers 7 virus deaths, 446 cases