Judge who dealt Palin loss in New York Times case known as a maverick
>> Reuters
Published: 15 Feb 2022 12:25 PM BdST Updated: 15 Feb 2022 12:25 PM BdST
The Manhattan federal judge who made the unusual move of saying he would dismiss Sarah Palin's defamation lawsuit against the New York Times on Monday while jurors were still deliberating is considered a maverick known for tussling with Wall Street regulators and criticising the US sentencing regimes.
US District Judge Jed Rakoff, 78, announced he planned to dismiss Palin's case once the jury delivers a verdict, after concluding that her lawyers had failed to prove the newspaper acted with malice by incorrectly linking her to a mass shooting in an editorial.
Rakoff said he would still let jurors reach their own verdict in the case by the former Alaska governor and 2008 Republican US vice presidential candidate, as he expected her to appeal, making the timing of the announcement unorthodox.
Rakoff declined to comment. Judges typically do not speak to the press in the midst of a trial.
Lawyers who know Rakoff, though, say his decision carried little risk -- Palin could still win a jury verdict that could be restored on appeal, negating the need for a potential retrial -- and was on-brand for a judge known for making his views plain.
"If the facts that were presented at trial demonstrate that they didn’t meet the legal standard, he would not be shy, nor should he be, in dismissing the case,” said Carrie Cohen, a former federal prosecutor in Manhattan.
Rakoff, an appointee of former Democratic President Bill Clinton, joined the federal bench in 1996 after working as a federal prosecutor and defence lawyer and is seen as a leading authority on securities laws and white-collar crime.
Among lawyers, he is known as a witty, hard-working judge who despite being having taking senior status, a form of semi-retirement for judges, has maintained an active court docket with a demanding trial schedule and high-profile cases.
Stephen Gillers, a professor at New York University School of Law and a friend of Rakoff's, called him an "intellectually independent" judge who trusts his instincts.
HIGH-PROFILE CASES
In one of his most high-profile rulings, Rakoff in 2002 declared the federal death penalty unconstitutional, saying it created "an undue risk of executing innocent people." He was later reversed on appeal.
Rakoff has said he issued that ruling even though earlier in his life he enthusiastically backed the death penalty, after his older brother was murdered in the Philippines, where the killer got a three-year sentence.
The iconoclastic judge has long been a critic of the federal sentencing guidelines used by judges to estimate a recommended prison term for defendants, blasting the "absurd" long sentences they generate for fraud defendants.
He has at times been a thorn in the side of the US Securities and Exchange Commission by helping fuel a debate over its longstanding practice of allowing defendants to settle civil charges without admitting wrongdoing.
In 2011, he refused to approve the SEC's $285 million financial crisis-related settlement with Citigroup Inc. Rakoff at the time said he had no way to know if the accord was in the public interest.
The 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals ultimately concluded Rakoff abused his discretion. But by then, then-SEC Chair Mary Jo White had adopted a policy of requiring admissions in some, though not all, instances.
- Trudeau invokes emergency powers to end protests
- US drought worst in 12 centuries: study
- Canada opens blockaded bridge, but in Ottawa, truckers won’t budge
- In Ottawa protests, a pressing question: Where were the police?
- Selling Trump: a profitable post-presidency like no other
- Taliban free 2 Westerners after quiet detention
- Canada toughens stance on protests
- Puzzle in Ukraine crisis: Where’s the US ambassador?
- Baffled by the chaos in Canada? So are Canadians
- One body is found as search continues for 7 other people in US plane crash
- Judge who dealt Palin loss in New York Times case known as a maverick
- Canada's Trudeau invokes emergency powers in bid to end protests
- How bad is the western drought? Worst in 12 centuries, study finds
- Canada opens blockaded bridge, but in Ottawa, truckers won’t budge
Most Read
- Search panel publishes 322 names proposed for Election Commission
- Bangladesh mulls hiring lawyer to overturn US sanctions on RAB
- Bangladesh records 19 deaths, 4,692 COVID cases in a day
- Tone of Ukraine crisis shifts as Russia signals openness to talk more
- With 322 names proposed for Election Commission, search committee is set to make final choices
- Malaysia court orders immigration wing to halt deportation of Khairuzzaman
- Bangladeshi citizens over 12 can get vaccines without registration: health minister
- Government hopes to bring back Khairuzzaman soon, says Shahriar Alam
- SC to consider 16th amendment to constitution soon: law minister
- Shakib goes unsold in IPL 2022 mega auction