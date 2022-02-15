Canada's Trudeau invokes emergency powers in bid to end protests
>> Steve Scherer and David Ljunggren, Reuters
Published: 15 Feb 2022 08:58 AM BdST Updated: 15 Feb 2022 08:58 AM BdST
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday he will activate rarely used emergency powers, including cutting off financing, to end protests that have shut some border crossings and paralysed parts of the capital.
The government, saying the protests were damaging the economy and Canada's reputation as a reliable trading partner, introduced sweeping measures to support police forces and bring crowdfunding platforms under terror financing oversight.
The "Freedom Convoy" protests, started by Canadian truckers opposing a COVID-19 vaccinate-or-quarantine mandate for cross-border drivers, have drawn people opposed to Trudeau's policies on everything from pandemic restrictions to a carbon tax.
"The blockades are harming our economy and endangering public safety," Trudeau told a news conference. "We cannot and will not allow illegal and dangerous activities to continue."
Frustration has grown with what critics see as a permissive approach by police to the demonstrations in the border city of Windsor, Ontario, and in Ottawa, the nation's capital, where protests entered a third week.
"Despite their best efforts, it is now clear that there are serious challenges to law enforcement's ability to effectively enforce the law," Trudeau said.
The 1988 Emergencies Act allows the federal government to override the provinces and authorise special temporary measures to ensure security during national emergencies. The law has only been used once before in peacetime, in 1970, by Trudeau's father, former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau.
Earlier on Monday, four provincial premiers -- in Alberta, Quebec, Manitoba and Saskatchewan -- said they opposed plans to invoke the act, saying it was unnecessary.
Trudeau said the measures would be "geographically specific and targeted only to where they are needed". They will also be "time limited", he said.
The Canadian Parliament would have to approve the use of the emergency measures within seven days, and it also has the power to revoke them.
Police officers move along a road leading to the Ambassador Bridge, which connects Detroit and Windsor, after clearing demonstrators, during a protest against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine mandates, in Windsor, Ontario, Canada February 13, 2022. REUTERS
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said all crowdfunding programs and payment providers they use must register with Canada's anti-money laundering agency, FINTRAC, and report suspicious activities effective immediately.
"We are making these changes because we know that these platforms are being used to support illegal blockades and illegal activity which is damaging the Canadian economy," Freeland said.
The government will also allow banks to temporarily freeze the accounts of those suspected of supporting the blockades without obtaining a court order. In addition, the insurance of trucks involved in the blockades will be suspended.
Canadian authorities have said about half of the funding for the protests has come from US supporters.
A US-based website, GiveSendGo, became a prime conduit for money to the protesters after mainstream crowdfunding platform GoFundMe blocked donations to the group. A website devoted to disseminating leaked data says it was given reams of information about donors on Monday.
- Trudeau invokes emergency powers to end protests
- US drought worst in 12 centuries: study
- Canada opens blockaded bridge, but in Ottawa, truckers won’t budge
- In Ottawa protests, a pressing question: Where were the police?
- Selling Trump: a profitable post-presidency like no other
- Taliban free 2 Westerners after quiet detention
- Canada toughens stance on protests
- Puzzle in Ukraine crisis: Where’s the US ambassador?
- Canada's Trudeau invokes emergency powers in bid to end protests
- How bad is the western drought? Worst in 12 centuries, study finds
- Canada opens blockaded bridge, but in Ottawa, truckers won’t budge
- In Ottawa protests, a pressing question: Where were the police?
- Selling Trump: a profitable post-presidency like no other
- Taliban free 2 Westerners working for UN, days after quiet detention
Most Read
- Search panel publishes 322 names proposed for Election Commission
- Supreme Court upholds ‘status quo’ order on BFAA general secretary post
- Bangladesh records 19 deaths, 4,692 COVID cases in a day
- Bangladesh mulls hiring lawyer to overturn US sanctions on RAB
- Bangladeshi citizens over 12 can get vaccines without registration: health minister
- Shakib goes unsold in IPL 2022 mega auction
- Ukraine hints at concessions to Russia as Scholz heads to region
- Woman suspected in killing of 2 boys arrested after 8 years in Chattogram
- Government hopes to bring back Khairuzzaman soon, says Shahriar Alam
- SC to consider 16th amendment to constitution soon: law minister