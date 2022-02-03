Melinda French Gates no longer plans to give most of wealth to Gates Foundation
>> Reuters
Published: 03 Feb 2022 01:50 PM BdST Updated: 03 Feb 2022 01:50 PM BdST
Melinda French Gates is no longer pledging to donate most of her wealth to the charitable foundation she co-founded with her former husband and will instead disburse the funds among other philanthropies, the Wall Street Journal reported.
The 57-year-old Texas-raised computer scientist made the change in late 2021 following her divorce last year from Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates, the newspaper said, citing people familiar with the matter
The couple had pledged in 2010 to give the bulk of their fortune to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which was founded in 2000 and spent $55 billion in its first two decades, with a focus on combating poverty, inequity and disease.
A foundation spokesperson declined to comment beyond what French Gates outlined in her latest Giving Pledge letter, which she posted separately from Bill Gates.
"I recognise the absurdity of so much wealth being concentrated in the hands of one person, and I believe the only responsible thing to do with a fortune this size is give it away - as thoughtfully and impactfully as possible," she wrote.
- Deaths from tainted Argentine cocaine up to 17
- Trial for Floyd killing paused by COVID
- A child wrote a book and hid it on a library shelf. It’s a hit.
- US has far higher COVID death rate than other wealthy countries
- Death toll from Ecuador landslide rises to 22
- Ahmaud Arbery killing: US judge rejects hate-crime plea deal
- CDC warns against travel to Mexico, Brazil, Singapore
- US diabetes deaths top 100,000 for 2nd straight year
- Melinda French Gates no longer plans to give most of wealth to Gates Foundation
- NCAA to review USA Swimming’s new policy for transgender athletes
- Deaths from tainted Argentine cocaine up to 17, likely to rise
- US trial for George Floyd killing paused by coronavirus
- An 8-year-old wrote a book and hid it on a library shelf. It’s a hit.
- US has far higher COVID death rate than other wealthy countries
Most Read
- Actor Riaz’s father-in-law shoots himself dead on Facebook live
- Schools in Bangladesh to remain closed for another 2 weeks due to COVID-19 pandemic
- Bangladeshi diplomat recalled from Kolkata after 'sex chat' scandal
- Bangladesh records 36 deaths from COVID in a day, 12,193 new cases
- They shunned a family for sending daughter to the US for studies. Now they regret it
- Army officer among 4 dead in Bandarban gunfight
- An 8-year-old wrote a book and hid it on a library shelf. It’s a hit.
- Shakib, Mustafizur joined by Taskin, Liton, Shoriful in IPL 2022 mega auction
- Bangladesh signs deal with Russia’s Glavkosmos to send Bangabandhu-2 satellite to space
- Biden orders nearly 3,000 US troops to Eastern Europe to counter Russia