Deaths from tainted Argentine cocaine up to 17, likely to rise
>> Reuters
Published: 03 Feb 2022 09:02 AM BdST Updated: 03 Feb 2022 09:02 AM BdST
At least 17 people have died in Argentina after consuming cocaine suspected of containing a poisonous substance, with the cases clustered around several towns in sprawling Buenos Aires province, officials and local media said on Wednesday.
Another 56 people have been hospitalised, a government source said adding that more are seeking hospital care in eight of the province's municipalities due to the toxic cocaine.
The source said the death toll - currently from the towns of Hurlingham, San Martin and Tres de Febrero - will likely rise further.
Buenos Aires province, the country's most populous, is home to many suburbs of the national capital of the same name.
Officials believe some of the victims suffered from opioid intoxication, according to a statement from the province's health ministry released on Wednesday.
The number of those hospitalised with serious illness is "constantly rising," it added.
Provincial security forces detained some people suspected of selling the drug after the first deaths occurred on Wednesday.
Some local media outlets reported that the cocaine had been "cut" with a toxic substance, likely by a drug gang looking to reduce costs amid a turf war with rival groups.
"We are waiting for the laboratory results and the results of the investigations into the people who have been detained," SergioBerni, the province's security minister, told local television.
Reuters could not immediately reach the police and courts for further information.
The local government of Tres de Febrero said in a statement it was aware of people falling seriously ill due to "allegedly adulterated cocaine" and was working with emergency services and hospitals to prevent more deaths.
It urged people to discard any drugs bought recently, especially those with symptoms of confusion, convulsions or loss of consciousness.
"This isn't a normal investigation," San Martin prosecutor Marcelo Lapargo told local news outlet La Naction+, citing expedited police raids aimed at removing all the tainted cocaine.
"What mattered most today was to stop the sales to prevent further deaths."
- Deaths from tainted Argentine cocaine up to 17
- Trial for Floyd killing paused by COVID
- A child wrote a book and hid it on a library shelf. It’s a hit.
- US has far higher COVID death rate than other wealthy countries
- Death toll from Ecuador landslide rises to 22
- Ahmaud Arbery killing: US judge rejects hate-crime plea deal
- CDC warns against travel to Mexico, Brazil, Singapore
- US diabetes deaths top 100,000 for 2nd straight year
- Deaths from tainted Argentine cocaine up to 17, likely to rise
- US trial for George Floyd killing paused by coronavirus
- An 8-year-old wrote a book and hid it on a library shelf. It’s a hit.
- US has far higher COVID death rate than other wealthy countries
- Death toll from Ecuador landslide rises to 22, dozens injured
- US federal judge rejects hate-crime plea deals in Ahmaud Arbery killing
Most Read
- Actor Riaz’s father-in-law shoots himself dead on Facebook live
- Schools in Bangladesh to remain closed for another 2 weeks due to COVID-19 pandemic
- They shunned a family for sending daughter to the US for studies. Now they regret it
- Bangladeshi diplomat recalled from Kolkata after 'sex chat' scandal
- Shakib, Mustafizur joined by Taskin, Liton, Shoriful in IPL 2022 mega auction
- Bangladesh records 36 deaths from COVID in a day, 12,193 new cases
- Overnight protests after Rajshahi University student dies in truck accident
- An 8-year-old wrote a book and hid it on a library shelf. It’s a hit.
- Biden orders nearly 3,000 US troops to Eastern Europe to counter Russia
- Wife, aunt of N Korea's Kim make rare public appearance amid pandemic