Death toll from Ecuador landslide rises to 22, dozens injured
Alexandra Valencia, Reuters
Published: 02 Feb 2022 12:59 AM BdST Updated: 02 Feb 2022 12:59 AM BdST
The death toll following a landslide in Ecuador's capital Quito rose on Tuesday to at least 22 people, with 47 reported injured so far, Mayor Santiago Guarderas said, as firefighter rescue crews continue searching homes and streets covered by mud.
Torrential rains on Monday night caused a build-up of water in a gorge near the working class neighbourhoods of La Gasca and La Comuna, sending mud and rocks down on residences and affecting electricity provision.
"As of now, 22 deceased have been taken to the morgue; 47 have been injured, two of them are in critical condition," Guarderas, told reporters.
"There are reports of 20 missing," he added.
The updated figures are higher than those reported late on Monday, when nine people were recorded missing, with 32 injured.
"We saw this immense black river that was dragging along everything, we had to climb the walls to escape," said resident Alba Cotacachi, who evacuated her two young daughters from their home. "We are looking for the disappeared."
Social media videos showed a muddy river flowing through neighbourhood streets, carrying with it trees, vehicles, dumpsters and even electricity poles, as residents screamed for help.
Other images showed some people being rescued from the current by neighbours.
Authorities have not ruled out the possibility of further landslides. The mayor's office has set up shelters for affected families and has started clearing streets in the city.
Ecuador is facing heavy rains in several areas, which have caused rivers to overflow and affected hundreds of homes and roads.
Rains in Quito on Monday were equivalent to 75 litres per square metre, the highest figure in nearly two decades.
- Ahmaud Arbery killing: US judge rejects hate-crime plea deal
- CDC warns against travel to Mexico, Brazil, Singapore
- US diabetes deaths top 100,000 for 2nd straight year
- Book ban efforts spread across the US
- Landslides, flooding kill 19 in Brazil
- US school district fights to keep ‘Indian’ nickname
- American woman accused of prominent role in IS
- Two US nurses made over $1.5m in fake vaccine card scheme
- US federal judge rejects hate-crime plea deals in Ahmaud Arbery killing
- US CDC warns against travel to Mexico, Brazil, Singapore over COVID-19
- As COVID shots for kids stall, appeals are aimed at wary parents
- US diabetes deaths top 100,000 for second straight year, federal panel urges new strategy
- Book ban efforts spread across the US
- Heavy rains cause landslides and flooding in São Paulo, killing 19
Most Read
- Bangladeshi diplomat recalled from Kolkata after 'sex chat' scandal
- Sacked OC Pradip, Liakat Ali sentenced to death over Major Sinha murder
- Sinha verdict: the crimes and punishment
- Bangladesh records 13,154 COVID cases in a day as caseload crosses 1.8 million
- Shakib, Mustafizur joined by Taskin, Liton, Shoriful in IPL 2022 mega auction
- Angry US-Russia exchange at UN punctuates deepening Ukraine rift
- Sinha Md Rashed Khan, a free spirit whose dreams were shattered by a bullet
- Ivermectin shows ‘antiviral effect’ against COVID, Japanese company says
- Police arrest bank manager, nine others for trying to steal Tk 65m from Walton account
- BNP chief Khaleda Zia set to return home after 81 days in hospital