Florida suspends health official who urged staff to get vaccinated
>> Rami Ayyub, Reuters
Published: 20 Jan 2022 10:01 AM BdST Updated: 20 Jan 2022 10:01 AM BdST
A top Florida public health official has been put on administrative leave as officials investigate whether he violated a state ban by emailing employees about their low vaccination rate against COVID-19 and urging them to get shots.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican widely believed to be planning a run for the US presidency, in November signed a law banning schools, businesses and government entities from requiring vaccination against COVID-19, drawing condemnation from health experts and Democratic leaders.
The official placed on leave, Dr Raul Pino, the Florida Department of Health's director in Orlando, sent his staff an email on Jan 4 noting their low vaccination rate and urging them to get shots, according to Orlando's WFTV. Pino had an analyst pull vaccination data for his employees, WFTV reported.
The Florida Department of Health said it was conducting an inquiry to determine if any laws were broken.
"As the decision to get vaccinated is a personal medical choice that should be made free from coercion and mandates from employers, the employee in question has been placed on administrative leave," the department said in a statement.
In the Jan 4 email, Pino said he had pulled vaccination data for his 568 active employees, and that less than half had two doses while only 14% had their booster, according to WFTV.
"I am sorry but in the absence of reasonable and real reasons it is irresponsible not to be vaccinated," Pino wrote.
Pino, who helped spearhead Florida's response to the pandemic, was not immediately reachable for comment.
Florida was among several conservative-led states who sued the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration to stop it from enforcing a now-defunct vaccine mandate for large businesses put in place by President Joe Biden
The Supreme Court last week blocked that mandate - a policy the conservative justices deemed an improper imposition on the lives and health of many Americans - while endorsing a separate federal vaccine requirement for health care facilities.
- Texas rabbi recounts dramatic escape from synagogue
- Amazon Prime: Loved at almost any price
- Somali government spokesman wounded by blast
- Woman dies after pushed onto subway tracks in Times Square
- Hostages freed, gunman dead after Texas synagogue standoff
- Hundreds of US-bound migrants stuck at Guatemala border
- Mexico jails cartel boss for 60 years
- Underwater volcano triggers tsunami in American Samoa
- Florida suspends health official who urged staff to get vaccinated
- Texas rabbi recounts dramatic escape from synagogue
- Amazon Prime: Loved at almost any price
- Somali government spokesman wounded by suicide bomb blast
- Woman dies after being pushed onto subway tracks in Times Square
- Hostages released at Texas synagogue after hours-long standoff
Most Read
- Bangladesh arrests Turkish national in credit card cloning scam
- Shimu’s husband thought he got away with murder. But his plan was undone by a spool of thread
- 12 districts are at high risk from COVID. Dhaka is the worst of all
- Bangladesh logs 9,500 virus cases in a day, highest in 23 weeks
- Author Qazi Anwar Hussain, writer of spy thrillers and creator of Masud Rana, dies at 85
- Bangladesh expert panel recommends cutting COVID isolation to 10 days
- 'In the name of God, go': UK's Johnson faces demands to resign
- Blinken visits Ukraine, warning of ‘short notice’ Russian attack
- Shomoyer Alo reporter Habib Rahman dies in motorcycle accident
- Once is enough for 19-year-old woman about to break flight record