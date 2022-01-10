US charges New York man with threatening to kill Donald Trump
>> Reuters
Published: 10 Jan 2022 10:47 PM BdST Updated: 10 Jan 2022 10:47 PM BdST
New York man has been criminally charged with threatening to kill former US President Donald Trump, court papers show.
According to a criminal complaint unsealed on Monday, Thomas Welnicki, of Rockaway Beach, New York, expressed his interest in killing Trump in a July 2020 interview with US Capitol Police and in several phone calls in 2021 to the Secret Service.
Trump is identified as "Individual-1" in the complaint, which was filed in Brooklyn federal court. A footnote says Individual-1 was US president from Jan. 20, 2017, to Jan 20, 2021.
An arrest warrant was issued for Welnicki on Friday. His lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The US attorney's office in Brooklyn had no immediate additional comment.
More stories
- Plane crashes in US, is hit by train
- Bronx building was home to large African community
- Death toll hits 10 in Brazil rock collapse
- ‘We were just trying to breathe’
- NYC building fire kills 19
- Deadly border patrol chases rise
- Asian immigrant attacked in hate crime dies
- Notes from the end of a very long life
Recent Stories
- Plane hit by train after crashing on train tracks in California
- Bronx apartment building was home to large African community
- Death toll from Brazil waterfall rock face collapse rises to 10
- ‘We were just trying to breathe’: frantic rush to escape the Smoke
- NYC building space heater malfunction sparks fire that kills 19, including 9 children
- A rise in deadly border patrol chases renews concerns about accountability
Opinion
Most Read
- Bangladesh’s textile students block key road as they demand online exams in pandemic
- Bangladesh imposes tough restrictions as virus cases surge amid omicron fears
- Bangladesh’s new COVID cases soar by 50% in a day to 2,231
- Bangladesh COVID cases more than double in a week amid omicron fears
- Bangladesh’s schools to enforce vaccine requirement to Jan 12
- Murad, wife surrender arms as police probe domestic abuse claims
- Hasan Mahmud’s praise for development: People don’t eat coarse rice anymore, only cows do
- Fire destroys over 1,000 houses in Bangladesh Rohingya camp
- BNP chief Khaleda brought back to hospital cabin from CCU
- Tk 600,000 of fish caught at once in Cox’s Bazar