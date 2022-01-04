Donald Trump Jr, Ivanka Trump subpoenaed in New York probe
>> Reuters
Published: 04 Jan 2022 01:33 AM BdST Updated: 04 Jan 2022 01:43 AM BdST
New York's attorney general has subpoenaed two of Donald Trump's adult children, Donald Trump Jr and Ivanka Trump, as part of her civil probe into the former US president's business practises and namesake company.
The subpoenas from the office of Attorney General Letitia James were disclosed in a Monday filing with a New York state court in Manhattan.
James has also subpoenaed Trump. Lawyers for the Trump family are seeking to block her from questioning the former Republican president and his children, the filing said.
Lawyers for the family were not immediately available for comment.
The subpoenas were first reported by the New York Times, which cited a person familiar with the matter.
Last month, Trump sued James to block her civil probe into the Trump Organisation, accusing the Democrat of partisan politics.
James has been investigating whether the company fraudulently inflated the values of its real estate holdings to obtain bank loans, and reduced the values to save on taxes.
Her probe is related to but separate from a criminal probe by the Manhattan district attorney into the Trump Organisation's business practises. James joined that probe last May.
Eric Trump, another of Trump's adult children, was questioned by James' office in October 2020.
