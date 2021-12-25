US to lift travel curbs on eight African countries
>> Reuters
Published: 25 Dec 2021 10:07 AM BdST Updated: 25 Dec 2021 10:07 AM BdST
The Biden administration will lift travel restrictions on eight southern African countries imposed last month over concerns about the fast-spreading COVID-19 omicron variant, the White House said Friday.
Foreign nationals who are barred from the United States because they have been in one of the eight countries within the prior 14 days will again be allowed on US-bound flights leaving after 12:01 am ET on Dec 31, a senior official said, confirming a Reuters report.
The United States on Nov 29 barred nearly all non-US citizens who had recently been in South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi in an "abundance of caution" over the variant detected in South Africa.
White House spokesman Kevin Munoz tweeted that Biden "will lift the temporary travel restrictions on Southern Africa countries" effective Dec 31.
He said the decision was recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). "The restrictions gave us time to understand omicron and we know our existing vaccines work against omicron, esp boosted," Munoz tweeted.
Reuters reported earlier US public health agencies had recommended lifting the travel restrictions because retaining them would have not a significant impact on US cases given the widespread current US transmission, confidence that an omicron-specific vaccine would not be necessary and that existing vaccines and booster shots are highly effective.
"This travel pause has served its purpose. It bought time to understand the science, it gave time to analyze the variant," the official, who did not want to be identified because the decision has not yet been made public, told Reuters.
"This was not meant to keep omicron out. We knew we couldn't do that. The point was to reduce the number of cases coming in - in those early days and weeks."
The restrictions have not prevented flights or Americans from returning from southern Africa.
Top infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci said on Monday that lifting the restrictions was likely "because we have enough infection in our own country... We're letting in people from other countries that have as much or more infection than the southern African countries."
The official emphasized the restrictions were meant to be temporary and lifting them after about a month "sends a pretty clear signal that there's not going to be a significant penalty" for coming forward to disclose new variant information.
The United States had only lifted travel restrictions on South Africa on Nov 8 put in place since late January to address COVID-19 concerns.
In the wake of omicron, the United States tightened testing rules for international travelers and extended a requirement to wear masks on airplanes and at airports through March 18.
On Dec 6, CDC toughened testing rules for international air travelers arriving in the United States, requiring them to obtain a negative COVID-19 test within one day of travel.
- US to lift travel curbs on eight African countries
- The latest high school prank? It’s a snooze
- US congresswoman carjacked at gunpoint
- US SC to take up Biden vaccine mandate cases
- What charges does Maxwell face in her trial?
- Gabriel Boric: from activist to president
- Omicron is just beginning and Americans are already tired
- US travellers stay closer to home as omicron looms
- Court sentences two Mexican army officers to 30 years for femicide
- US to lift travel curbs on eight African countries
- Assange appeals US extradition ruling to UK's top court
- Beneath a COVID vaccine debacle, 30 years of government culpability
- Former Boston College student charged over boyfriend's suicide pleads guilty
- Canada meets 2021 immigration target with 401,000 new permanent residents
Most Read
- Bangladeshis can now use their NID info to amend passport details
- A man jumped into river from a burning vessel with his wife. Both survived
- Death toll from Jhalakathi launch fire climbs to 37
- Over 3,500 Christmas Eve and Christmas Day flights cancelled as omicron spreads
- India asks Bangladesh to ‘stop sending students now’ as omicron sweeps world
- A lawyer serves notice on Dhaka University for banning married or pregnant women from halls
- Tourist gang-raped in Cox’s Bazar after husband, son taken hostage
- Meet an airline that doesn’t sell tickets online: Biman Bangladesh
- As Hindu extremists call for killing of Muslims, India’s leaders keep silent
- 'Thought I'd never see my son again': Woman recounts horror on burning launch