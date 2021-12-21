US records first omicron death
>> Reuters
Published: 21 Dec 2021 11:01 AM BdST Updated: 21 Dec 2021 11:01 AM BdST
Texas' Harris County on Monday reportedits first death related to the Omicron COVID-19 variant, a man who was unvaccinated, the county health department said.
It is believed to be the first known recorded omicron death in the United States, ABC News reported. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or CDC did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the issue.
The victim, aged between 50-60 years old, was at higher risk of severe complications from COVID-19 as he was unvaccinated, the health department said in a statement.
County judge Lina Hidalgo tweeted that the man was the first local fatality from the variant.
"Please - get vaccinated and boosted," Hidalgo said.
The omicron variant of the coronavirus accounts for 73% of US coronavirus infections based on sequencing data for the week ended Dec 18, the CDC said on Monday.
Earlier in December, Britain reported the first publicly confirmed death globally from omicron. Twelve people in Britain have now died with the variant, and 104 are currently in hospital with it, Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab told Times Radio on Monday.
- Chile's Boric pledges an orderly economy
- Haitian migrants file lawsuit over treatment by US Border Patrol
- Omicron drives surge in COVID cases across US
- In fight against violence, Asian and Black activists struggle to agree
- Gabriel Boric is elected Chile’s youngest president
- What do US civilian casualty files say?
- Biden struggles to beat back a resurgent virus
- US COVID vaccine mandate revived
- US records first omicron death
- Haiti missionaries describe dramatic escape from kidnappers
- Chile's Boric pledges an orderly economy, swift naming of Cabinet
- Haitian migrants file lawsuit protesting treatment by US Border Patrol
- Now-dominant omicron variant drives surge in COVID cases across US
- To open shelters, New York relied on landlord with checkered history
Most Read
- Pori Moni replaces Mahiya Mahi in web film ‘Kagojer Bou’
- US announces $5m reward for information on Bangladesh militants behind Avijit murder
- 31 winners receive Joy Bangla Youth Award 2021
- ‘We are a victorious nation’: PM Hasina tells Navy officials
- Jatiya Party proposes names for search committee to appoint election commissioners
- Omicron infections appear no less severe than delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility
- Chuadanga with mercury dipping to 7 degrees Celsius becomes the coldest place
- Bangladesh logs 2 virus deaths, 260 cases in a day
- Omicron spreading and infecting the vaccinated: WHO
- Dhaka court grants extended bail to Nasir, Tamima in 'illegal marriage' case