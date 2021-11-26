Three killed in shooting at feminist march in Mexico's Guaymas city
>> Reuters
Published: 26 Nov 2021 11:53 AM BdST Updated: 26 Nov 2021 11:53 AM BdST
A shooting in the middle of a feminist march outside the municipal palace in the Mexican city of Guaymas left three people dead, the state's attorney general's office said on Thursday.
The victims included two men and a woman, the office said in a statement on Twitter.
The two male victims were bodyguards of the city's mayor, Karla Cordova, while the female victim was a participant in the feminist protest, the Mexican newspaper La Jornada reported.
The march in Guaymas was one of a series of protests in cities across Mexico on Thursday aimed at denouncing violence against women in the Latin American country.
