Biden vaccine rules are boosting first-time COVID-19 shots: White House
>> Reuters
Published: 13 Nov 2021 10:09 AM BdST Updated: 13 Nov 2021 10:09 AM BdST
US President Joe Biden's vaccine requirements are prompting more Americans to get COVID-19 shots, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday.
"In the past week, we’re averaging nearly 300,000 first shots" per day for people aged 12 and over, Psaki said, up from less than 250,000 first shots per day in mid-July, before Biden first discussed vaccine requirements.
Biden announced on Sept 9 vaccination mandates for workers at federal contractors and said workers at big private employers need to be vaccinated or tested. Republican governors and attorneys general are opposing the rules, calling them presidential overreach, and plan to file suits to block them.
The White House this month extended a deadline for companies to comply with the requirements to Jan 4, and said it believes the mandates have legal standing.
More than 750,000 Americans have died from COVID-19, more deaths than in any other country. An average of over 1,000 people are dying every day from the disease in the US, most of them unvaccinated; 79 percent of Americans age 12 and up have gotten at least one vaccine shot.
"It’s clear these requirements, driven by the president’s leadership, are getting more people vaccinated," she said. They are "going to continue to accelerate our path out of the pandemic."
The White House said Friday that over 27 million Americans had received a vaccine booster shot.
- Black farmworkers say they lost jobs to foreigners
- US appeals court pauses release of Trump documents
- Couple sues over embryo ‘mix-up’
- A Vermont college blames Halloween parties for COVID outbreak
- Travellers line up for US flights
- A life-and-death struggle at a Houston concert
- US federal appeals court freezes Biden's vaccine rule for companies
- A body donated to science was dissected for a paying audience
- Black farmworkers say they lost jobs to foreigners who were paid more
- US appeals court pauses release of Trump documents to House riot probe
- ‘We had their baby, and they had our baby’: Couple sues over embryo ‘mix-up’
- A Vermont college blames Halloween parties for COVID outbreak
- NASA-SpaceX crew splashes down after return voyage from International Space Station
- With tears, hugs and balloons, US allows vaccinated foreign travellers to enter
Most Read
- Ex-wheat institute scientist stabbed to death in Dhaka
- 'India got freedom in 2014': Kangana Ranaut sparks uproar with controversial remarks
- Sajeeb Wazed Joy wins ASOCIO Leadership Award
- COVID-19's epicentre again: Europe faces fresh reckoning
- Bangladesh adds molnupiravir pills to its COVID arsenal. Who can buy it, from where?
- Germany’s fourth COVID wave: ‘A pandemic of the unvaccinated’
- ‘The war has not ended’: Prof Saleemul Huq says developed countries don’t want to give anything
- Healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson to split into two companies
- Bangladesh reports five COVID deaths, 221 cases in daily count
- Dhaka airport to close for 8 hours every night from December to May for runway repairs